You’d think the mayor of a major city that saw serious rioting and destruction during the summer of 2020 over the death of George Floyd would be looking at how to mitigate risk and avoid any sort of follow-up destruction or violence after the verdict of the trial is heard … but no Jacob Frey who for whatever reason, thought THIS was smart to say:

The true reality? What now?

It’s almost as if Frey thinks if he panders hard enough the alligator might eat him last.

Pathetic.

Ron Coleman had some ‘true reality’ for Frey of his own.

What he said.

