You’d think the mayor of a major city that saw serious rioting and destruction during the summer of 2020 over the death of George Floyd would be looking at how to mitigate risk and avoid any sort of follow-up destruction or violence after the verdict of the trial is heard … but no Jacob Frey who for whatever reason, thought THIS was smart to say:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: “Regardless of the decision made by the jury, there is one true reality, which is that George Floyd was killed at the hands of police."

— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 20, 2021

The true reality? What now?

It’s almost as if Frey thinks if he panders hard enough the alligator might eat him last.

Pathetic.

Ron Coleman had some ‘true reality’ for Frey of his own.

Also "true reality": @MayorFrey is an imbecile — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) April 20, 2021

What he said.

Exceedingly unethical statement. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) April 20, 2021

So… no due process then? — King Angry Ostrich (@Angrybeaky) April 20, 2021

If it is overturned on appeal, Minneapolis will have to repeat the whole thing. Good job Mayor. — Chris Christensen (@dwc8647) April 20, 2021

Nice of the mayor to provide further grounds for appeal should the jury convict. — James Eagle (@jamesfloodiii) April 20, 2021

Way to set up the jury. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 20, 2021

It’s quite clear that Mayor skinny jeans wants to see his city burn again because he just Added kindling to the appeal fire — South Florida Trophy Wife 🦈🌴 (@Pickledfins) April 20, 2021

Yep, that's modern justice. What a freaking toadie. — Jeff Davis (@jeffdavisnow) April 20, 2021

F that guy — Gulag 🐯 (@tyger429) April 20, 2021

Seriously.

He really wants his city to burn. — JimBobLAX (@JimBobLAX) April 20, 2021

Sure seems that way.

***

