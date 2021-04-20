Fauci seems to care more about control and power than he does public health. Sorry, not sorry.

At least that’s what it’s beginning to feel like as he continues to push fully vaccinated people to mask up, claiming they could still make other people sick, which kinda sorta goes against the whole point of getting vaccinated IN THE FIRST PLACE.

A wise Twitterer (we think it was RedSteeze) once said the only people telling you the pandemic isn’t over are the people who want it to continue for their own selfish reasons.

Dr. Nicole Saphier quite succinctly took Fauci apart:

The incentive to get vaccinated for many went out the window when you told people even if vaccinated they still should wear a mask, avoid gatherings, not travel or eat at restaurants; basically an overall lack of liberation. https://t.co/ewsPHRdXBF — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) April 18, 2021

Incentive went out the window.

No sh*t.

Why would people get vaccinated if they have to keep living their lives muzzled and locked indoors?

What a dumb way to promote vaccination, Fraudci.

Clear messaging on why we need as many people vaccinated as possible is important with end goals of when liberation will happen would have been a much better plan. Leaving people wondering when or even if it will happen has unfortunately added to the vaccine hesitancy. — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) April 18, 2021

He himself has created more vaccine hesitancy than anyone else.

Almost as if he’s an anti-vaxxer.

Heh.

I was “hesitant” but not fully opposed when I became eligible a month or so ago. Working in education I figured I’d probably have to take it at some point. This nonsense pulled me off the fence. In my life, there is almost no upside and tons of downside. pic.twitter.com/9MaZLuAdQ7 — Pregnancy Resource Centers are Infastructure (@MaclunkeySolo) April 19, 2021

See what we mean?

Too late to change the messaging. Fauci undermines himself and the vaccine every single day, and the more the govt responds by pushing the vaccine in order to compensate for Fauci the less trust people have in the jab. — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) April 19, 2021

He undermines himself and each and every person out there who has gotten or is getting vaccinated.

There must be incentive or the whole thing is a moot point.

True. Also pausing the J&J didn't help. A lot of people want the coveted one-and-done or nothing. My wife and I had extremely hard-to-get appointments 2 days after the pause was announced. Totally bummed. — Steve Tobak (@SteveTobak) April 19, 2021

It doesn’t feel like it’s about public health at all anymore which is freakin’ scary.

