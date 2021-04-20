Liz Cheney had to know this wouldn’t go over well, right? Just days ago she was babbling about the ‘insurrection’ at the Capitol on January 6, after spending weeks (months?) crapping on the president who actually had our adversaries around the globe backing up …

And now she’s complaining that Biden is a wusscake?

We could have told her that.

Watch.

Rep. Liz Cheney: "Around the globe, we're watching as our adversaries test us, as our adversaries threaten us. And so far, the administration has been lacking, sadly, in its response." pic.twitter.com/eVbU3d4HCL — The Hill (@thehill) April 20, 2021

Hopefully, the good people of Wyoming won’t forget how she treated the leader of this country and the actions she took in making sure Biden got elected.

Sorry, not sorry.

All because Liz got what she wanted.

Rid of the guy who had those adversaries in check.

Pipe the whiney quacking down Liz — Jlisa, the 8 yr old smoking miner (@Jlisa42067) April 20, 2021

Biden is who you wanted. — TootieBird (@tootiebirdLD) April 20, 2021

Yuuuuup.

You bought the ticket, enjoy the ride pic.twitter.com/AnodeXUKca — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) April 20, 2021

You helped elect this bum. Don't pretend his policies are not yours. You own this mess, dear. — RabbitHoleRedux (@everSoTweetly4u) April 20, 2021

You get what you VOTE for. pic.twitter.com/zWPtafRb8q — *****jerZboyMediaUSA**** (@jerZboyUSA) April 20, 2021

You knowingly helped elect this racist trash. pic.twitter.com/t4FqmSGQYH — Kids In Cages Are OK Now? (@hansauf) April 20, 2021

And then there are the Leftists who were so thrilled with Liz putting ‘country over party.’

She pandered to the wrong group:

Our greatest adversaries remain in the GOP Congress. — Moe (@TrumpCrimeFam1) April 20, 2021

When things are going great for new administration and Liz Cheney got nothing but … “look over there!” Sheesh.. — lia’svintage_table (@icolor4u) April 20, 2021

Let me fix your statement Rep. Liz Cheney: "Around the globe, our adversaries are watching the GOP trumpers do from within what they couldn't from afar and sending best regards." — A_Va4real (@A_Va4real) April 20, 2021

lol where. Clean your own house before worrying about others. — 🏳️‍🌈🧡🐈 (@zad2610) April 20, 2021

Only Republicans need to pick a fight during a pandemic. Clean your own backyard GOP! — SassyTammy (@SassyTammy4) April 20, 2021

Good job, Liz.

Aces even.

***

Related:

‘You know what? We’re NOT doing Fauciism’: Ron DeSantis just absolutely kicks A*S during Tucker Carlson interview (watch)

‘Incentive went OUT the window’! Dr. Nicole Saphier takes Fauci and his vaccine messaging APART in just 2 perfect tweets

Hot DAMN, so much this! Geoffrey Ingersoll BLISTERS the Left in brutal thread about their ‘assault’ on language in the name of inclusivity