Liz Cheney had to know this wouldn’t go over well, right? Just days ago she was babbling about the ‘insurrection’ at the Capitol on January 6, after spending weeks (months?) crapping on the president who actually had our adversaries around the globe backing up …

And now she’s complaining that Biden is a wusscake?

We could have told her that.

Watch.

Hopefully, the good people of Wyoming won’t forget how she treated the leader of this country and the actions she took in making sure Biden got elected.

Sorry, not sorry.

Yuuuuup.

And then there are the Leftists who were so thrilled with Liz putting ‘country over party.’

She pandered to the wrong group:

Good job, Liz.

Aces even.

***

