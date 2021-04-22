Democrats aren’t even bothering to try and hide their authoritarian, anti-Constitutional ways anymore. And why should they? It’s not like they’re suffering any consequences for their behavior … yet. C’mon 2022, c’mon GOP, we NEED YOU to get your poop in a group!

Idiots like Rep. Darren Soto are literally HANDING them ammunition for their campaigns:

Enough is enough. We can no longer allow conservative media to lead Spanish-language misinformation campaigns on Florida's Latino communities. It's time for the FCC to intervene. This dangerous rhetoric can't go unchecked.https://t.co/Azjz3VHdwL — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) April 16, 2021

Wow.

Darren doesn’t want Hispanics hearing any rhetoric but HIS.

Literally unconstitutional, commicrat. — Jen (@CensoredJen) April 22, 2021

You are a pathetic human being. CNN, MSDNC, ABC, CBS, NBC spews daily DNC misinformation campaigns throughout the entire country. Yet, you falsely claim a Spanish radio station is the problem. Let's vote this worm out of office, Florida. — Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) April 20, 2021

So you police stances are so weak ANY opposition exposed you for the inept weaning you are. Got it. — Purple Velvet-Wild West Pimp Style (@TMIWITW) April 22, 2021

Good point. Imagine having policies and ideas that are so crappy that you have to worry about what a demographic may hear from the OTHER SIDE.

Luckily the FCC Commissioner said no.

Democrats in Congress are pressuring the FCC to block the sale of a radio station based on the political viewpoints it would broadcast to South Florida’s Hispanic community. This crosses a clear line drawn by the First Amendment and would turn the FCC into an arm of the DNC. ⤵️ https://t.co/mWjzK12DGi pic.twitter.com/Pyr3J0Xdab — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 19, 2021

The FCC has some nards … who’da thunk it?

Democrats being as Nasty as nasty can be. Using FCC to Stop free speech (Radio) in South Florida because of conservative opinions, pro US, against Cuba and Venezuela. — The Immigrant 🌎 (@JA_Loans) April 19, 2021

Only they can propagandize. — Kenneth Rapoza 'Double Plus' (@BRICbreaker) April 19, 2021

Think about what this is 'truly' implying. Soto & Dems say they need to 'protect' Latino communities from conservative perspectives, broadcast in Spanish We all know the 'real' reason but the surface reason is bad enough Do they think Latinos are too simple to form opinions? — Gabriel Cruz (@GabrielCruzTrue) April 20, 2021

Democrats and their soft bigotry of low expectations.

***

Related:

NAILED IT: Catturd™ uses Jake Tapper’s Jan 8 tweet about Brian Sicknick’s ‘murder’ to BLAST Jack and Twitter

‘Start killing all the white folks’: Ami Horowitz spoke with ‘protesters’ at the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis and just WOW (watch)

Bridges SO BURNED: Liz Cheney learns the hard way why pandering to the anti-Trump, anti-America Left was a YUGE mistake