Democrats aren’t even bothering to try and hide their authoritarian, anti-Constitutional ways anymore. And why should they? It’s not like they’re suffering any consequences for their behavior … yet. C’mon 2022, c’mon GOP, we NEED YOU to get your poop in a group!

Idiots like Rep. Darren Soto are literally HANDING them ammunition for their campaigns:

Wow.

Darren doesn’t want Hispanics hearing any rhetoric but HIS.

Good point. Imagine having policies and ideas that are so crappy that you have to worry about what a demographic may hear from the OTHER SIDE.

Luckily the FCC Commissioner said no.

The FCC has some nards … who’da thunk it?

Democrats and their soft bigotry of low expectations.

