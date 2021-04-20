To be honest, we’re surprised so many of these ‘Brian Sicknick was murdered’ tweets from early January are still up. But then again, it’s not like Jake Tapper would actually correct himself or admit they were all wrong, right?

More here about murdered Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, from his family. https://t.co/87QbqGBWH8 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 9, 2021

Luckily, Catturd was there to do it for Jake because he’s a giver.

Why are these disinformation lies from Jake Tapper allowed on Twitter? https://t.co/2ZHTwGWCK7 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 20, 2021

To Catturd’s point, we’re not seeing any warning labels on these tweets or people losing their accounts for pushing false news that could be dangerous. Isn’t that what Twitter said about Trump and others? Claiming it was promoting violence? Or at least what they did to the NY Post when they broke the Hunter Biden story … which ended up being true.

Surely Twitter CARES when CNN and others get the story, wrong, right?

WE’RE SO KIDDING.

We know they don’t care.

Because twitter likes them. — Jeff in Exile (@JeffHGreen) April 20, 2021

Yup.

because he knows their will be 0 accountability… — rouser (@AvengeOne) April 20, 2021

So strokes are now classified as Murder??? — Tim (@TParker0661) April 20, 2021

Who knew?

***

