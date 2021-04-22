As Twitchy readers know, LeBron James seriously needs to put his Twitter down and maybe just focus on dribbling the basketball. Sorry, not sorry. It’s one thing to have opinions on politics and voice them, it’s quite another to say really really really stupid sh*t that could get someone killed, especially when you’re someone like LeBron James.

Who’s ‘so damn tired’ …

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

See? Another really stupid tweet.

At this point it would be more news-worthy if LeBron wasn’t tweeting stupid stuff. The headline could read, ‘LeBron FINALLY pulls head from a*s …’

To clarify: Lebron is ok with black people killing other black people… he's only upset when a white police officer stops the murder from happening. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 21, 2021

Candace Owens came out swinging:

She was in the process of KILLING another human being!

You are a LOSER for defending this criminal. The police officer is a hero.

He SAVED a black life. https://t.co/nJGTEFNRIS — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 22, 2021

Gosh, Candace should really learn not to be so shy and stuff.

Heh.

Damn, we felt that over here, LeBron.

I’m so thankful you have a platform to speak out against the fake news. You are the truth America needs to hear, stay the course. — Let's Roll! (@RuleofL) April 22, 2021

Little extreme to call her a criminal, she was only 16. But the given situation, it is what it is. Everyone saying “if this” “if that” has no clue how real world situations work. My POV was the officer did indeed save the other young girl. Just a bad situation for everyone. — ryank (@KellettRyan) April 22, 2021

Actually a very fair and rational tweet.

Something that you don’t see often on Twitter so huzzah.

LeBron is a dumb f*ck. I said what I said. — NIKKI BENZ (@nikkibenz) April 22, 2021

She did indeed say what she said.

And it needed to be said.

All of it.

Heh.

***

