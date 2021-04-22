That there are special instructions for George Floyd square seems strange in and of itself, but that they added rules for ‘white people in particular’ seems pretty damn racist.

Can you IMAGINE if there was a sign with rules for ‘black people in particular’?

*sigh*

And we thought 2020 was stupid.

White people about to enter George Floyd square are given special instructions pic.twitter.com/3gzpwqUmtS — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) April 21, 2021

Decenter yourself? Huh? Be mindful of volume?

This is weird.

'Progressives' talk about black people as if we are wildlife. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) April 22, 2021

Something like that.

They had to post that because white leftists make everything about them. — Xavier Dreyman (@xavierdreyman) April 22, 2021

YUP.

This is the last vacation spot I would ever go to. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) April 22, 2021

Actual racism… — TFC3Tweets (@TFC3Tweets) April 22, 2021

On display even.

This is Racism. But people will tell you it isn't Racism because it is speaking out against Racism. So remember:

Racism isn't Racism when its Racism because – they said so. Question that and you automatically are Racist. WoW. pic.twitter.com/EfHGN5y9Fc — Strizzy (@AZStJohn1) April 22, 2021

Well, now we’re just really confused.

Sacred Space????? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) April 22, 2021

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

***

