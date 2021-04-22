Katie Pavlich nailed it when it comes to Earth Day.

Funny how the same greenies and granolas who were having a sh*t-fit over plastic straws are super quiet about the issues we’re seeing with an abundance of trashed MASKS. Guess one narrative is more important than another?

A sad and all too typical sign of the times. Every time this editor walks across a Target parking lot she sees a half dozen masks just tossed on the ground.

But you know, climate change and stuff!

