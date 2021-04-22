Katie Pavlich nailed it when it comes to Earth Day.

Funny how the same greenies and granolas who were having a sh*t-fit over plastic straws are super quiet about the issues we’re seeing with an abundance of trashed MASKS. Guess one narrative is more important than another?

A sad and all too typical sign of the times. Every time this editor walks across a Target parking lot she sees a half dozen masks just tossed on the ground.

But you know, climate change and stuff!

I walk my neighborhood almost everyday. The number of masks I see thrown into the gutters is disgusting. — I’M A WALKER (@HourTommy) April 22, 2021

I saw one on a hiking trail last week.

I also saw a sign that said there was a $1000 fine for littering. — Stig Posting His L's (@HesNotTheStig) April 22, 2021

but if it can save one life! well except the fish it will kill — Title Town Tampa (@GordoFSU) April 22, 2021

Something is wrong! Why aren't there 2? Someone…somewhere…isn't double masking!!! — SGT McBain (@sgtmcbain) April 22, 2021

Even the ocean's masked? Was that mandated too? Must be California… — Rick McCornick (@RMcCornick) April 22, 2021

I blame Fauci. — Jim Heenan 🇺🇲 (@JimHeenan919) April 22, 2021

How ironic 😂 — qwikhit (@elintaware) April 22, 2021

