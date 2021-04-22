Brit Hume shared an article from the Washington Examiner that totally debunks Biden’s BS narrative that the soul of America is racist.

Yeah, this new president just sucks.

There is no nice way of saying it.

He’s like Obama but without the worry of caring what people think because he’ll forget he said it anyway…

Anyway, onto Brit’s tweet:

“The reality is that the U.S. is one of the most multi-ethnic societies on earth, [and] is one of the most harmoniously multi-ethnic societies on earth, and that its guarantees of civil and human rights are stronger than almost every nation ever known…” https://t.co/ve5mZnv2FV — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 21, 2021

In other words, the U.S. is pretty damn awesome and all of these morons who keep saying otherwise are looking for some sort of way to capitalize on the idea that it’s not. Yeah, it’s gross, but it’s what Democrats do. Oh, and for some reason, John Yap (a Canadian) felt the need to trash Brit.

Guess how this went over for Yap.

Openly citing my race against me seems a peculiar way to fight racism. https://t.co/leRZi5275U — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 21, 2021

Ding ding ding.

Brit is what they do when they don't have a rational or intelligent response to what you've said. That was a long winded way for @John_Yap to try and call you a racist. — John W (@txradioguy) April 21, 2021

He’s just Yap-ing 😏 — Tommy ☘️ Go Irish ☘️ (@TommygoIrish) April 21, 2021

They don’t want to FIGHT racism, they want to CREATE MORE racism. — Lisa 🇺🇸🇫🇮“disruptive” neanderthal (@elkay101) April 21, 2021

Lot of money and power in dividing people based on race and then claiming it’s the OTHER guys who are racist.

We’ve been watching it play out since 2008 and it’s just getting worse and worse.

The irony will escape him. — Matt Bush (@mattbush71) April 21, 2021

It already has.

***

