Brit Hume shared an article from the Washington Examiner that totally debunks Biden’s BS narrative that the soul of America is racist.

Yeah, this new president just sucks.

There is no nice way of saying it.

He’s like Obama but without the worry of caring what people think because he’ll forget he said it anyway…

Anyway, onto Brit’s tweet:

In other words, the U.S. is pretty damn awesome and all of these morons who keep saying otherwise are looking for some sort of way to capitalize on the idea that it’s not. Yeah, it’s gross, but it’s what Democrats do. Oh, and for some reason, John Yap (a Canadian) felt the need to trash Brit.

Guess how this went over for Yap.

Ding ding ding.

Lot of money and power in dividing people based on race and then claiming it’s the OTHER guys who are racist.

We’ve been watching it play out since 2008 and it’s just getting worse and worse.

It already has.

