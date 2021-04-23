Lou Raguse calls this interview fascinating … we find it incredibly troubling and even damning. How on Earth could Chauvin get a fair trial in Minneapolis? When even the alternate jurors were afraid of the destruction that would follow if they didn’t rule a certain way? If this doesn’t influence an appeal or a mistrial we don’t know what will.

Check this out:

And she KNOWS why they’re protesting and blocking intersections.

Think that would influence her or any of them just a little?

Why didn’t they sequester this jury?

Trending

Sounds like they were scared they’d ‘tattle’ on one another if they voted the wrong way.

Oh FFS.

How much tougher the next trial is … not to mention how much tougher it’s going to be to make THIS one stick.

Regardless of whether or not you think Chauvin being found guilty on all three counts was accurate, how on Earth is this really justice?

***

Related:

‘My God, what are we doing?’ Leonydus Johnson’s thread of Black lives lost ignored by media and #BLM just HEARTBREAKING

‘Progressives talk about Black people as if we’re wildlife’: White people entering George Floyd square given special instructions (pic)

‘Take these masks OFF of my child’! Georgia mother who’s HAD IT with mask mandates LIGHTS UP school board and YAAAS (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matterChauvinjurorriots