Lou Raguse calls this interview fascinating … we find it incredibly troubling and even damning. How on Earth could Chauvin get a fair trial in Minneapolis? When even the alternate jurors were afraid of the destruction that would follow if they didn’t rule a certain way? If this doesn’t influence an appeal or a mistrial we don’t know what will.

Check this out:

I just had a fascinating sit-down interview with one of the alternate jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial. Lisa Christensen was the juror who lived in Brooklyn Center. One night she could hardly make it home after testimony ended because of protesters blocking intersections. pic.twitter.com/KUtHSOGm8N — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 22, 2021

And she KNOWS why they’re protesting and blocking intersections.

Think that would influence her or any of them just a little?

Why didn’t they sequester this jury?

This was shocking to me, but Christensen told me she and the other jurors didn't even share their real names and occupations with each other. Just called each other by juror number. Got along but mostly made small talk. Concerned about saying "too much." — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 22, 2021

Sounds like they were scared they’d ‘tattle’ on one another if they voted the wrong way.

As some suspected — the 2019 incident involving George Floyd in one way ended up helping the prosecution. From Christensen's note: "George didn't die that day even though this arrest was similar to May 25th, 2020" pic.twitter.com/NhlBoVY24U — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 22, 2021

On eyewitness Donald Williams — "He did a good job explaining the blood choke hold." Christensen also noticed the lettering on the T-shirt underneath his white dress shirt. pic.twitter.com/FMSVSwFIGz — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 22, 2021

Oh FFS.

Talking with Christensen today made it apparent how much tougher the next trial, for the other three officers, will be for the state. From finding a jury to convicting those officers. pic.twitter.com/Y481fabOHy — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 22, 2021

How much tougher the next trial is … not to mention how much tougher it’s going to be to make THIS one stick.

Here is the full Q and A with Juror 96. As well as contemporaneous notes she took while empaneled as a juror in the Derek Chauvin trial.https://t.co/907brj5Wws — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 22, 2021

One juror: "I did not want to go through rioting and destruction again and I was concerned about people coming to my house if they were not happy with the verdict." https://t.co/6TYkXO7LW8 — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) April 23, 2021

Regardless of whether or not you think Chauvin being found guilty on all three counts was accurate, how on Earth is this really justice?

***

Related:

‘My God, what are we doing?’ Leonydus Johnson’s thread of Black lives lost ignored by media and #BLM just HEARTBREAKING

‘Progressives talk about Black people as if we’re wildlife’: White people entering George Floyd square given special instructions (pic)

‘Take these masks OFF of my child’! Georgia mother who’s HAD IT with mask mandates LIGHTS UP school board and YAAAS (watch)