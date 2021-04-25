Haven’t said this in a while but when somebody shows you who they really are, believe them.

And we are DEFINITELY seeing who the supposed trans-support network REALLY is since Caitlyn Jenner threw her hat into the ring for governor of California.

So tolerant, so unifying. Twitter Tip: Anti-Trans hate is welcome here as long as it’s aimed at a conservative. Let’s fix CA, @Caitlyn_Jenner! pic.twitter.com/cLcFlv4Knh — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 23, 2021

For decades, we’ve seen how ugly the Left can be with conservative/right-leaning women, minorities, gays, etc. so we suppose we shouldn’t be surprised to see how absolutely transphobic they are when it comes to conservative trans-women.

See, they absolutely care about your identity and will protect you FOR IT as long as you agree with their politics.

The second you disagree though and you get this, from people like Parker Molloy:

Saying that Caitlyn Jenner is an asshole is not “anti-trans” hate. If anything, it’s anti-Caitlyn Jenner hate. https://t.co/qqYSFEtVHr — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 23, 2021

Parker only really proves Dave Rubin’s point … in a thread.

“Oh, but I thought we couldn’t make fun of Caitlyn Jenner or we’d be called transphobic?!” That’s never been the case. If you make fun of her *for being trans,* then yeah. If you make fun of her for being a dumb out of touch reality TV star who killed a person with her car, no. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 23, 2021

Except that’s not how it works. For example, look at how this community treated J.K. Rowling for simply saying women shouldn’t have to give up being women to appease a movement.

People on the right really seem to think that people on the left go “oooooh! I will vote for this person purely because I have something in common with them!” They really seem to believe in all the goofy and wrong “identity politics” arguments they make. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 23, 2021

It’s not people on the Right who have been making goofy identity politics a thing, Parker.

And nobody is assuming you or any other trans person will vote for Caitlyn just because she is trans. No, Dave made his comment about the hatred and vitriol being thrown at Caitlyn by her own community because of her political identity.

But nice try.

They’re the same people who would go, “Hmmm… can’t help but notice that Democrats liked Ruth Bader Ginsburg but somehow DON’T like Amy Coney Barrett. Curious!” as though the answer wasn’t obvious. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 23, 2021

The answer is obvious. Democrats love women as long as they AGREE with them. The moment they don’t, they’re attacked, mistreated, and even canceled.

Anyway, tl;dr Jenner is an out of touch moron who killed a person with her car — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 23, 2021

TRANSPHOBIA!

Sorry kitten, ya'll made these rules. You anti-trans bigot. https://t.co/q9uGUJzBNm — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) April 25, 2021

At least now we see the shifting standards, toots. If YOU don't like the person then it is acceptable, and therefore NOT trans-intolerance. — Brad Slager- AKA 'Brad Eagle', formerly 'The Crow' (@MartiniShark) April 25, 2021

They made the rules, we’re just following them.

Note, usually we can include a few more tweets but it appears Parker has not only blocked this editor but Twitchy as well.

Sheesh!

But y'all were praising her to the nth degree just a few years ago lol. — JC Reaching out about your car's extended warranty (@jaslovesliberty) April 24, 2021

Good standard! Saying parker molloy is a douche isn't anti lgtb, just anti parker molloy. Got it, thanks! — Jesse 🇺🇸 (@JDP775) April 24, 2021

I can’t wait to be progressive so I can target my bigotry. — Rohan Cassanova (@irishswamp) April 24, 2021

Yeah, not a whole lot of ‘tolerance’ or ‘coexisting’ on that thread.

