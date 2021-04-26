Sounds like Liz Cheney’s staffer was trying to intimidate Scott Presler.

Yeeeeeeeeah, no.

Watch.

I met a Liz Cheney staffer today & it was very awkward. This is a great story — you don’t want to miss it. pic.twitter.com/QteqCkDonU — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 25, 2021

As this editor is very familiar with Cheyenne, WY there is no doubt that this happened. Smallish city, everyone knows everyone, Liz probably knew Scott was going to be in Cheyenne and had a staffer there JUST in case. And we don’t know about you guys but we would have loved to have been a fly on the wall during this encounter.

Plus Scott brings up great points – we need real Conservatives. And sadly, Liz (who has said she won’t rule out a presidential run in 2024!) has sadly proven she’s more about the establishment than anything else.

Keep up the fight Scott. I’m in Florida but follow you and am a supporter and donor to your efforts!!!! Met you at CPAC in Orlando and really appreciate your grassroots efforts. Thank you. — Gracy (@Gracy10164) April 25, 2021

Beautifully said, Scott!! Come see us in Americus, GA!😘 — Georgia Neanderthal (@MaryCatron) April 25, 2021

Keep doing what you're doing, Scott. We need more people like you. You're the best! 👍💯🇺🇸 — Louann ☘ (@osu20princess18) April 25, 2021

Scott has done so much to save this country it's amazing. Huge fan — SarcasticNinja (@rhannigan1) April 25, 2021

Thank you for all you do ❤️ — WC Smith (@wcsmith2006) April 25, 2021

True story.

We need a bunch more Scott Preslers.

***

Related:

‘I refuse to hate’: Tyler Perry delivers POWERFUL speech during Oscars and of course triggers shrieking social justice warriors (watch)

‘But it’s what you do BEST!’ Kamala Harris TORCHED for her ridiculous answer on why she’s not going to the southern border (watch)

‘Something I said?’ Ricky Gervais’ hilarious dig at the Oscars is just bloody BRILLIANT