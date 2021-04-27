The Elon Musk – Jeff Bezos feud CONTINUES.

We’re starting to get the feeling Bezos never could quite accept the fact that he is no longer the richest man in the world. Not to mention it’s gotta hurt a little that NASA chose Elon over him.

SCOOP: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin files a protest against NASA's awarding of the lunar lander contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX. https://t.co/8YV2tcbWe5 — Kenneth Chang (@kchangnyt) April 26, 2021

From the New York Times:

Bob Smith, chief executive of Blue Origin, said NASA’s decision was based on flawed evaluations of the bids — misjudging advantages of Blue Origin’s proposal and downplaying technical challenges in SpaceX’s. He also said NASA had placed a bigger emphasis on bottom-line cost than it said it would. “It’s really atypical for NASA to make these kinds of errors,” Mr. Smith said in an interview. “They’re generally quite good at acquisition, especially its flagship missions like returning America to the surface of the moon. We felt that these errors needed to be addressed and remedied.” He added that in any case, the space agency should have stuck with a desire it had stated many times, of wanting to hand out awards to two companies.

Elon’s response to the whining was something else:

Can’t get it up (to orbit) lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2021

This may help Bezos get it up? pic.twitter.com/u31F73Yymv — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) April 26, 2021

I heard he has gigantic blue balls. pic.twitter.com/hKpKExJGRe — Techgnostik 🖖🏼🌏 (@Techgnostik) April 27, 2021

