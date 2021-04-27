We hate to admit it anytime when Bill Maher is right but … sadly, when the guy is right he’s right.

And WOW, was he ever right about young people with far-left aka communistic views.

Watch:

Bill doesn’t have a whole lotta love for stupid young people.

‘I just think watching other people play video games is a waste of f**king time.’

This was so good.

And these young people sadly need to hear it, especially when they support abolishing the police and ‘trying’ communism. Anyone who doesn’t have their head up their a*s knows you don’t just ‘try’ communism … that evil stays around forever.

Bill Maher’s Audience Cheers As He Trashes Young People With Far-Left Views: ‘Your Ideas Are Stupid’ https://t.co/q7BT1O02aV — Shawn Branch (@gntlman) April 27, 2021

From The Daily Wire:

“You know the reason why advertisers in this country love the 18 to 34 demographic?” Maher said. “Because it’s the most gullible. Yeah. A third of people under 35 say they’re in favor of abolishing the police — not defunding, but doing away with a police force altogether, which is less of a policy position and more of a leg tattoo. Thirty-six percent of millennials think it might be a good idea to try communism, but much of the world did try it.”

And it sucked.

You’re welcome.

***

Related:

‘Find someone who loves you the way Ben loves Iran’: Ben Rhodes’ attempt to blame right-wing media for Kerry ‘leaking’ to Iran BACKFIRES

Yup, he went there! Elon Musk’s EPIC dig at Jeff Bezos for being SUPER fussy NASA awarded lunar lander contract to SpaceX is PERFECTION

He. Ain’t. PLAYIN’! Scott Presler’s juicy story about encountering a Liz Cheney staffer in Cheyenne, WY is DELICIOUS (watch)