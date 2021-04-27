Glenn Kessler wants everyone to know how super hard he and others have been working to hold Biden accountable for his lies. And he made sure to whine about the years he spent dealing with Trump and his ELEVENTY BILLION lies.

You’d think by now these toads would have some other line of BS than ‘but Trump’ but we are talking about a guy who trashed Tim Scott’s family as some sort of gotcha so we suppose we shouldn’t be surprised reading this lame thread.

Lucky you, you get to read it too.

Take a look:

We've been comparing Biden (67 false or misleading claims) to Trump's first 100 days (511 claims.) But past is no prologue. In the last 100 days before the 2020 election, we counted 8,859 claims made by Trump. It was a wild ride. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 27, 2021

BUT TRUMP.

Holy crap, Glenn.

Here's the Biden database — which we do not plan to extend beyond 100 days. I have learned my lesson. https://t.co/qK42PRlnrS — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 27, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s too hard to hold Biden accountable since he’s a Democrat and stuff.

“Learned my lesson” means that who knows what the next four years will bring. We have fact-checked Biden rigorously and will continue to do so. Trump at 500 claims/100 days was manageable; 8,000+ was not. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 27, 2021

Rigorously.

You know, making sure he’s honest about what flavor or ice cream he likes best … important stuff.

If you have not read the fact checks we have done in the first 100 days, this is good review. https://t.co/b1cJ7wKib4 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 27, 2021

LOOK AT ALL THE WORK WE DID!

And if you think we missed something in our database of the first 100 days, send me a note and I will consider it. What we produced is more comprehensive than anything else out there. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 27, 2021

Minus any and all right-leaning media. Funny how he pretends WaPo isn’t a giant liberal rag of stupid. Must be nice …

Maintaining the Trump database over four years required about 400 additional 8-hour days over four years beyond our regular jobs for three people. Biden is off to a relatively slow start but who knows what will happen. We will keep doing fact checks, just not a database. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 27, 2021

It took a lot of work getting rid of Trump.

Thanks for saying the quiet part out loud, Glenn.

It's hard to find time to fact-check Biden's lies when you've got uppity Jim Crow-era cotton farmers who need to be taken down a peg. https://t.co/1TeBFvwO8x — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 27, 2021

😂😂😂 rent free dude, rent free. How many of your “fact checks” about Russia collusion were absolutely wrong, Glenn? Either start doing your job, or retire. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) April 27, 2021

"Doing our jobs was really hard." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2021

SO HARD!

***

