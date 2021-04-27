As Twitchy readers know, Ben Rhodes said something REALLY stupid about blaming the right-wing media for John Kerry leaking secrets about Israel to Iran. Welp, Ben Shapiro was good enough to come along and truly END the entire debate with one perfect tweet.

He reminded Ben of what he’s admitted to in the past and hello BOOM:

When it comes to laundering lies through compliant media, Ben Rhodes is a self-described expert https://t.co/iJPL7vk7su — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 27, 2021

Ben owning Ben … yeah, that works.

And the receipt.

Rhodes should know that discussing classified information is illegal regardless if it is already publicly reported. — Michael Arcane (@MichaelArcane) April 27, 2021

"We created an echo chamber. They were saying things that validated what we had given them to say."

— Ben Rhodes

NYTimes Magazine, 5 May 2016 — UncommonQuotes (@PithyAssertion) April 27, 2021

Ben’s ranked:

1. Franklin

2. Carson

3. Shapiro 899. Rhodes — alex (@AlexinND) April 27, 2021

Ouch.

All the ouch.

