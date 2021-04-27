As Twitchy readers know, Ben Rhodes said something REALLY stupid about blaming the right-wing media for John Kerry leaking secrets about Israel to Iran. Welp, Ben Shapiro was good enough to come along and truly END the entire debate with one perfect tweet.

He reminded Ben of what he’s admitted to in the past and hello BOOM:

Ben owning Ben … yeah, that works.

And the receipt.

Ouch.

All the ouch.

***

Tags: Ben RhodesBen ShapiroIranIsraelJohn Kerry