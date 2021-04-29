Last night, Sen. Tim Scott provided the Republican’s rebuttal to Biden’s speech and as you can imagine, when Scott said America is not a racist country the racists on the Left came out like crazy. Interesting how the Left consistently claims it’s the Right who is racist but we only really see this sort of rhetoric from the Left.

Perhaps they just wanted to prove Biden right?

Tim Scott: 'America is not a racist country' The Left: 'Yes it is….watch us' — American Momma (@American_Momma) April 29, 2021

Just. Awful.

There is a certain irony to the fact that Leftists have determined to be as racist as possible to Tim Scott in order to prove him wrong when he says America isn't racist. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 29, 2021

"Tim Scott says America's not a racist country. Let's go prove him wrong fellas!" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2021

GO TEAM GO!

Twitter is choosing to trend a racist attack from the left on Sen. Tim Scott, the black Republican senator from South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/kpyPOHnuXJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 29, 2021

We know you’re racist, Lefties, you don’t have to keep reminding us.

These are some of the worst and note, all of the blue-checks which means Jack and Twitter are AOK with this.

Footage of him prepping his response earlier today. https://t.co/E0vbr6UhHo pic.twitter.com/1cUL9U24lF — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) April 29, 2021

Bad.

liberals: how dare Tim Scott say that “America isn’t a racist country” also liberals: pic.twitter.com/uRcJjp9wEE — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 29, 2021

This is not the first time Scott has called a Black Republican an Uncle Tom buuuuut we’ll get to him later.

Sen. Scott insisting America is not racist but our healing from racism isn’t finished and he’s been called racist names. Incidentally, Senator, anybody calls you the N-word is a friend of Trump’s. We progressives refer to you as a victim of Stockholm Syndrome. https://t.co/rnSpvOQS9x — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 29, 2021

Ummm … we know Keith is pretty much a lost cause at this point but this is dumb, even for him.

Tim Scott: “I have experienced the pain of discrimination. I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason, to be followed around store while I’m shopping” Tim Scott: “America is not a racist” What an embarrassing display of lies & nonsense uncle Tim put out there pic.twitter.com/3MguxGDf5R — Natali Carman🌊🌊🌊 (@NataliCarman) April 29, 2021

Uncle Tim's family comes out in support of his line of racist rhetoric… pic.twitter.com/b86NL8Qs0Y — Jack Daring – #DestroyTheGOP & Save America (@jack_daring) April 29, 2021

Tim Scott gets called Uncle Tom by progressives. But he’s an Uncle Tim. — Young Daddy (@Toure) April 29, 2021

Tim Scott complained about being called an Uncle Tom and then 60 seconds later said America is not a racist country. — Young Daddy (@Toure) April 29, 2021

Always classy, Tourè.

How can calling Tim Scott “Uncle Tim” be racist when he just told everyone this isn’t a racist country? 🙂🇺🇸 — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 29, 2021

So Bree and her ilk are doing their best to prove him wrong.

Weird take, right?

I could have sworn I heard Senator Tim Scott, the sole Black Republican in the Senate, claim tonight “America is not a racist nation.” But I couldn't have. That's absurd. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 29, 2021

Says the old white guy.

A major strategy of racists, is to incentivize one of it's Black victims to act as the crash test dummy for white supremacy. When Uncle Tim Scott says America is not a racist country, he is fully aware he is speaking in bad faith. The purpose is to protect white supremacists pic.twitter.com/Wk8OVF2Nl1 — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 29, 2021

C’mon, you knew this jagoff would be included.

Tim Scott fans are angry that I am depriving them of the tokenism they need to feel good about themselves by pointing out how objectively awful he is. Good. I am here to ruin your fun. You should feel bad. — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) April 29, 2021

This speech is such utter bullshit. What a pathetic joke, Tim Scott. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 29, 2021

Take a knee, grifter.

When Senator Tim Scott said this wasn't a racist country, Liberals decided to prove him wrong. pic.twitter.com/XgzdOqlDLd — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) April 29, 2021

Yikes.

Tim Scott does not represent Black people. Tim Scott represents a “if you can’t beat em, join em” ages old trope of Black person that bows down gleefully to white supremacy for self interest while eschewing the plight for a cultural shift inclusive of all Black Americans — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) April 29, 2021

Because if Tim’s politics don’t align a certain way he’s not a Black person?

Huh.

I'd totally be unsurprised to learn that Stephen Miller wrote that bullshit speech for Uncle Tim. That would make more sense. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 29, 2021

Can you guys believe someone pays this guy for tweets like that?

Wow.

I’m thinking liberals are right. White people are inherently racists, but it’s white liberals that are the racists and not conservatives. https://t.co/nMuTex1qHp — Over-Taxed Curmudgeon – Andrew Young (@NucMM1retired) April 29, 2021

Remember, Democrats always project who they really are on Republicans.

And they just keep proving that over and over and over again.

