Imagine thinking that comparing Biden to FDR is a good thing.
Now add to that claiming the only reason Biden isn’t as ‘transformative’ as FDR is because of the racist/xenophobic opposition.
And then pretending it’s a smart take.
Ouch.
Oh, and apparently Robert Reich figured out he wasn’t a smart take at all because he deleted it.
Luckily Karol Markowicz grabbed it:
The guy who put Japanese-Americans in camps was the paranoid, xenophobic, racist. pic.twitter.com/CvAioAPWNg
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 29, 2021
Hate to break it to ol’ Bob but FDR was himself a paranoid, xenophobic racist.
Maybe he should look up that whole Japanese Internment Camp thing.
Literally me when I read his tweet. pic.twitter.com/pRbsB7vMXB
— JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) April 29, 2021
And turned away a ship full of Jewish refugees.
— Ronna McNamara (@RonnaMcnamara) April 29, 2021
The blind spot is so big they think it’s sunglasses.
— SlingshotPeriwinkle (@White_Shadow81) April 29, 2021
Does killing 900,000 foreign civilians in bombing raids count as xenophobic? Asking for a friend.
— Paleolithic HVAC Technician (@AccurateCaption) April 29, 2021
FDR was a fascist
— AllLiesMatter😆 (@MoritzNickleby) April 29, 2021
It fits Biden perfectly.
— A.J. Pregony, Jr. (@Pregony) April 29, 2021
Ouch.
And absolutely true.
***
Related:
NOT the gotcha they thought it was –> The Daily Show’s dig at bored/sleepy Ted Cruz during Biden’s #JointSession BACKFIRES hilariously
OMG-LOL! You KNOW this Joe Biden #JointSession lie was a DOOZY when even John Harwood is calling him out (and cue lefty shrieking)
TORCHED! Lefty blue-check tries backpedaling after calling Tim Scott an ‘Uncle Tom’ and gets BLASTED with ALL sorts of receipts of his using that term before