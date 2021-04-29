Imagine thinking that comparing Biden to FDR is a good thing.

Now add to that claiming the only reason Biden isn’t as ‘transformative’ as FDR is because of the racist/xenophobic opposition.

And then pretending it’s a smart take.

Ouch.

Oh, and apparently Robert Reich figured out he wasn’t a smart take at all because he deleted it.

Luckily Karol Markowicz grabbed it:

Hate to break it to ol’ Bob but FDR was himself a paranoid, xenophobic racist.

Maybe he should look up that whole Japanese Internment Camp thing.

Ouch.

And absolutely true.

***

