Imagine thinking that comparing Biden to FDR is a good thing.

Now add to that claiming the only reason Biden isn’t as ‘transformative’ as FDR is because of the racist/xenophobic opposition.

And then pretending it’s a smart take.

Ouch.

Oh, and apparently Robert Reich figured out he wasn’t a smart take at all because he deleted it.

Luckily Karol Markowicz grabbed it:

The guy who put Japanese-Americans in camps was the paranoid, xenophobic, racist. pic.twitter.com/CvAioAPWNg — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 29, 2021

Hate to break it to ol’ Bob but FDR was himself a paranoid, xenophobic racist.

Maybe he should look up that whole Japanese Internment Camp thing.

Literally me when I read his tweet. pic.twitter.com/pRbsB7vMXB — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) April 29, 2021

And turned away a ship full of Jewish refugees. — Ronna McNamara (@RonnaMcnamara) April 29, 2021

The blind spot is so big they think it’s sunglasses. — SlingshotPeriwinkle (@White_Shadow81) April 29, 2021

Does killing 900,000 foreign civilians in bombing raids count as xenophobic? Asking for a friend. — Paleolithic HVAC Technician (@AccurateCaption) April 29, 2021

FDR was a fascist — AllLiesMatter😆 (@MoritzNickleby) April 29, 2021

It fits Biden perfectly. — A.J. Pregony, Jr. (@Pregony) April 29, 2021

Ouch.

And absolutely true.

