Boy oh boy, Joe Biden’s speech to a Joint Session of Congress was something else. Truth be told, this editor was shocked at how sharp he sounded at the beginning of the speech. Of course, that started to go downhill about 20 minutes in but still …

And we get that Biden is old and likely doesn’t remember what he had for breakfast yesterday, but he had to know his babbling about ‘trickle-down economics’ would get called out.

Even by John Harwood:

Biden: "my fellow Americans,

trickle-down economics has never worked" (he voted for the Reagan tax cuts) — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 29, 2021

Biden, dude. You VOTED for that. C’MON MAN!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Of course he lied.

Reagan created the longest expansion of the economy in US history. In his 8 years the average family income rose $12,000…the equivalent of 36,000 today. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 29, 2021

Except….it did work. Really really well. America's economy became the strongest in the history of the world. We won the cold war because of its unbridled success. It's funny to me when people deny that it worked. — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) April 29, 2021

Back when he had a functional brain. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) April 29, 2021

Me:

My fellow Americans,

Big government high taxation is not in your best interest. — Jorj X McKie (@jjs92285) April 29, 2021

No worries …Biden doesn't remember what he did yesterday let alone 35 years ago… #DementiaJoe — MamaBear74 (@TruthBToldDe) April 29, 2021

Not to worry though, there are plenty of Lefties on this thread making excuses for the old timer:

40 years ago. I imagine we've all learned a thing or two during that time. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) April 29, 2021

And he learned from his mistake. That's a valuable trait in a leader. — How Did We Get Here?? (@EqualUnderLaw12) April 29, 2021

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Sorry, we just can’t with these people.

And saw the results and isn’t going to put up with it any more. — RR Seattle (@RRalstonAgile) April 29, 2021

Maybe he changed his mind after seeing how Reagan's tax cuts didn't trickle down. — Sarcastic Kitty Cat 🐾😽🐈 (@cubs_cat) April 29, 2021

OR, and hear us out, Joe is a two-faced liar who wouldn’t know what he did or didn’t say two days ago and is simply regurgitating what his handlers wrote for him last night.

***

