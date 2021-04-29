We get it, The Daily Show hasn’t really been funny since John Stewart left, but this joke from Trevor Noah just doesn’t work. The fact Biden’s speech was so boring and meaningless that it put people like Cruz to sleep is not funny and honestly a terrible reflection on ol’ Sleepy Joe.

But hey, they tried.

Looks like Ted’s eyes are hooked up to his state’s power grid pic.twitter.com/vC7LUSJ4nJ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 29, 2021

We told you it was stupid.

BUT it did lead to some other funny tweets so it’s not a total fail … ok, so it’s a fail for The Daily Show but not for you, dear reader.

Ooooops.

Talk about emitting greenhouse gasses… He's put the whole chamber to sleep. — G (@justthatG_uy) April 29, 2021

Heh.

Rolling his eyes back at all the lies #PresidentSilverAlert told will do that to a person. pic.twitter.com/bQnCeUjDnt — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) April 29, 2021

#PresidentSilverAlert

Love it.

He deservesthe medal of freedom for just sitting through that nonsense. https://t.co/2ExqPlPeHW — Rube Wonton (@CyberWonton) April 29, 2021

Don’t we all?

Looks like your joke is hooked up a bullsh*t meter. https://t.co/hvkZl2wg5J — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 29, 2021

Those meters are the worst.

Or the best, depending on how you look at it.

I found out what he’s actually watching pic.twitter.com/aIM7aTP7er — Dawn: Seeking Friends for the End of the World (@aurora_g96) April 29, 2021

THAT’LL do it.

Every time.

So you are saying windmills & solar aren’t reliable? OMG WE AGREE! https://t.co/xW28jVto66 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) April 29, 2021

SQUEEEE.

Or something.

Heh.

***

