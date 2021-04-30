Michigan State Democratic Rep Jewell Jones was arrested earlier this month for suspicion of driving under the influence when he drove his car into a ditch. He resisted arrest at the time and kept claiming that Governor Gretchen Whitmer would be angry at the police officers for arresting him.

Implying she was his pal.

And then when they went to take his mug shot he refused the photo unless he could wear a mask.

Now, why oh why do you think Jones didn’t want his picture taken without a mask?

Watch this:

"Big Gretch is the homie. When she finds out about this, she might be a little upset" Newly released video of Michigan State Rep Jewell Jones arguing w/ officers while refusing a booking photo at Livingston County Jail. Jones is accused of drunk driving on I-96 earlier this month pic.twitter.com/maWM2tLcx9 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 30, 2021

Dude.

Seriously?

Just take the freakin’ picture. They’re not taking mugshots with masks on people.

How did he get elected? — Toast (@toast_chicago) April 30, 2021

It’s Michigan.

That’s how.

She be upset you were driving drunk like an idiot yes — 🇨🇦🇺🇸MeidasMurphy🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@MeidasMurphy) April 30, 2021

This is a guy who still behaves like a child. He got elected by leftists who only care about having puppets in office who can follow orders. No independent minds. — Iamnothing (@iamnothingforya) April 30, 2021

What an absolute disgrace. — Wayne Schull (@theultimateskul) April 30, 2021

Yup, it’s pretty damn bad.

Especially for an elected official.

***

