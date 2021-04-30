Michigan State Democratic Rep Jewell Jones was arrested earlier this month for suspicion of driving under the influence when he drove his car into a ditch. He resisted arrest at the time and kept claiming that Governor Gretchen Whitmer would be angry at the police officers for arresting him.

Implying she was his pal.

And then when they went to take his mug shot he refused the photo unless he could wear a mask.

Now, why oh why do you think Jones didn’t want his picture taken without a mask?

Watch this:

Dude.

Seriously?

Just take the freakin’ picture. They’re not taking mugshots with masks on people.

It’s Michigan.

That’s how.

Yup, it’s pretty damn bad.

Especially for an elected official.

***

