You’d think a law school graduate would know you actually CAN yell fire in a crowded theater. But then again, we all know Biden’s grades weren’t all that great while he was in law school sooooo maybe he didn’t know?

Or he just figured people who support him are too dumb to know.

OR the idiot handlers who handle him and who wrote his speech are idiots and they didn’t know you can yell fire in a theater.

Whatever happened, this was one of the more embarrassing moments of the night and David Harsanyi did a pretty stellar job of taking him apart for it:

You absolutely can. This guy is a law school graduate, and he keeps repeating a line from an overturned scotus decision used to throw anti-war demonstrators into prison to rationalize his own attack on the Constitution. https://t.co/kYPXujWyNk — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 29, 2021

Not one of Biden’s finer moments.

“No amendment to the Constitution is absolute.” There are already tens of thousands of laws governing gun ownership . There are more laws restricting this guaranteed individual right than any other in the Constitution. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 29, 2021

But if it will save just one life they need to add JUST A FEW MORE to those tens of thousands of laws or something.

Really, Democrats should just be honest and admit they fear people who are able to defend themselves from an overreaching government because at the end of the day, a giant, massive, overreaching, controlling government is their wet dream.

Plus they have so many talking points about ‘guns bad’ that they probably don’t want to give up on it.

(Schenck was was blunted, to be more specific, by Brandenburg, which found that the First Amendment protects speech unless it is likely to incite “imminent lawless action,” which yelling “fire in a theater” does not.) — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 29, 2021

What he said.

All day.

***

