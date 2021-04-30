This tweet from Liz Cheney babbling about how Biden, Pelosi, and Democrats are set on abusing their power and infringing on our freedoms would have gone a lot further if we hadn’t just seen her bump fists with Biden a day ago. Not to mention how much she exploited what happened on Jan 6 to vilify people in her own party.

And honestly, it’s so damn disappointing because this editor used to really respect and like her.

Guess how this went over.

We don’t disagree with what she’s saying here at all.

We just feel like she’s talking out both sides of her mouth, that’s all.

Ouch.

Double ouch.

Tough crowd.

Not a damn thing.

She’s already facing multiple Republicans in Wyoming set to primary her.

Us too.

***

