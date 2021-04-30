This tweet from Liz Cheney babbling about how Biden, Pelosi, and Democrats are set on abusing their power and infringing on our freedoms would have gone a lot further if we hadn’t just seen her bump fists with Biden a day ago. Not to mention how much she exploited what happened on Jan 6 to vilify people in her own party.

And honestly, it’s so damn disappointing because this editor used to really respect and like her.

Guess how this went over.

Biden, Pelosi and Democrats are set on abusing their power and infringing on our freedoms as they try to pass their radical agenda into law. — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) April 29, 2021

We don’t disagree with what she’s saying here at all.

We just feel like she’s talking out both sides of her mouth, that’s all.

Ouch.

And you are skipping along hand and hand with them. — steve lowe (@jslowe1949) April 30, 2021

Well, according to you, Trump was worse. The Republicans don’t stand for anything. They don’t support each other. This is why we are where we are. This is why we lose. The people we can thank for what is happening now are Republicans like you. — arya (@aryalove75) April 30, 2021

We’re not buying your RINO act anymore. Enjoy your last term in congress pic.twitter.com/YXZi5aL8oO — Travis (@TWines4congress) April 29, 2021

Double ouch.

No one likes you. Go away. — Sarah (@BooBooNyc) April 30, 2021

Tough crowd.

The guy you gave a fist bump to last night? You are nothing more than the controlled opposition. — TheHero 🙏🇺🇸⚾️ (@PhilosopherSto6) April 29, 2021

What are you gonna do about it? — Dusty (@dustopian) April 30, 2021

Not a damn thing.

A side-effect of omnipotent government like you support. — Tag Sherman (@TagSherman) April 30, 2021

She’s already facing multiple Republicans in Wyoming set to primary her.

So. They are your buds. We saw that fist bump. You are all in with them. — Janie Wallace (@jwla56) April 30, 2021

You're set on helping them, RINO. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) April 30, 2021

Weeeellllllllll. Other than fist bump .@POTUS WTF are you gonna do about it. My guess is nada, nothing, zero. .@RepLizCheney Please get with the program or get off the stage. — Oysterhaven (@Oysterhaven) April 30, 2021

You created that — Vera Eyzendooren ❌ (@AlwaysRightUSA) April 30, 2021

And we know that you’re with them and against us. — Shannon Marie (@realtrpro) April 30, 2021

I’m just here for the ratio — ❌Master Chief PO117❌ (@HaloChiefPO117) April 30, 2021

Us too.

