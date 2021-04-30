Corporate media and the Left (same difference) have been working SO SO SO hard to frame Trump supporters as violent, dangerous, and unhinged Americans by accusing them of supporting an insurrection that resulted in the death of Capitol policeman, Brian Sicknick. They have accused the protesters of hitting him with a fire extinguisher and spraying him with bear spray … neither of which are true. Add to that they kept his true cause of death a ‘secret’ for months.

Come to find out the man had died of natural causes from strokes.

Thinking the hosebags in the media and on the Left can apologize to Trump supporters AND Officer Sicknick’s family any day now.

CNN: "The Justice Department on Tuesday abandoned the idea that pro-Trump rioters had used bear spray against Officer Brian Sicknick during the January 6 riot, a major change after implying for weeks that bear spray, not pepper spray, had been deployed."https://t.co/i3TAAk36eP — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 30, 2021

All lies.

And they shut down the White House over it.

Virtually everything the corporate media said about Officer Sicknick's death from Jan 6 until this week – almost four months: from fire extinguisher to bear spray – was completely false. It became part of the impeachment trial and the script Biden reads:https://t.co/LCAMdU7LWW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 30, 2021

Oh, that’s right. Democrats like Nancy Pelosi used these lies to try and impeach Trump … again.

They’re just gross and awful.

The first tweet has the wrong CNN article. Here's the right one. One section is headlined: "Murder probe fizzles"https://t.co/RUrLS4QGrg — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 30, 2021

Glenn does such a great job with his writing and threads. You can always count on him to ‘fact-check’ himself.

Hate @DarrenJBeattie's politics all you want, but he was one of the few who, from the start, was pointing out all the huge contradictions and evidentiary holes while the herd animals in corporate media manically jerked from one lie to the next (sorry, that's just true). And now: pic.twitter.com/z4WJGdJtS5 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 30, 2021

Darren is NOT a conservative, just sayin’.

Death toll from January 6 Capitol riot: — Pro-Trump protesters killed: 4 (two by heart attacks, one by stress-induced methamphetamine overdose, one fatally shot by an unnamed cop while unarmed). — People killed by pro-Trump protesters: 0. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 30, 2021

Wow.

But you know, Trump supporters are the violent ones.

*all the eye rolls*

***

