GP Been noodling over what pisses me off so much about paying taxes. It's not just the money (though I pay an enormous amount). It's more the attitude with which government and transfer payment recipients treat me. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 30, 2021

It’s the attitude.

Perfect.

Keep going.

GP I don't expect plaudits or thank you notes or anything like that. Paying (reasonable and just) taxes is part of a citizen's duty. I do expect not to be treated like a combination ATM and portable crapper. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 30, 2021

Ding ding ding.

GP Government thinks it has an absolute right to income and wealth I personally have generated because reasons. Recipients of "government" largesse don't give two f*cks about me, blame me for everything wrong in their lives, and scream that I'm not entitled to what I have. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 30, 2021

OMG YES, THIS. Hearing from those who benefit from this editor paying higher taxes calling US evil, white supremacists, insurrectionists, greedy, privileged … it’s infuriating.

GP I'm getting sorely tested by the incessant harangues about high-earners and "one percenters." F*ck you. F*ck you all. Without high earners and one-percenters, you wouldn't be able to fund even the meager portion of government vote-buying programs you administer. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 30, 2021

*fist-pump*

GP "The top 1 percent paid a greater share of individual income taxes (38.5 percent) than the bottom 90 percent combined (29.9 percent)." Maybe shut your damned word holes + be thankful for those providing you food, shelter, clothing, medical care, etc.https://t.co/tzYrEj7VNH. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 30, 2021

*and more fist-pumping*

GP Look, I'll keep paying taxes. I don't like it. It's certainly not "fair" by any measure. But I'll keep paying. Again, I don't need parades or plaudits. All I ask is that you keep your gottdammed yaps shut about me, the one paying your way because you can't or won't. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 30, 2021

Told you this thread kicked a*s.

You might want to read it again, just ‘cuz.

We did.

***

