Didn’t David Hogg give up on his magical progressive pillow company because it was too much hard work? Granted, sitting on Twitter babbling about evil billionaires while attending one of the top schools in the world is far easier than working to pull himself up by his bootstraps but still.

The optics, David. Think.

This thread is somethin’ else:

“ that guy with $100 billion got there by working hard and lifting himself up by the bootstraps you can do if you work hard enough” *checks math* Making the federal minimum wage $7.25 an hour it would take you working 24/7 for 1,574,555.1 YEARS to make that much. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 2, 2021

Why would David assume any billionaire made his fortune by working a minimum wage job?

Oh, because he needs to make that assumption so his silly thread babbling about workers makes sense.

And c’mon, the idea of him ‘checking his math’ is hilarious, right?!

You don’t make $100 billion by working hard you make it through ridiculously undertaxed compound interest and tax breaks for Wallstreet and not main street at the cost of your workers. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 2, 2021

Because Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the billionaires out there were just handed their wealth by some magical money fairy who hates working people. RAR!

Really Harvard?

REALLY?

That’s not to say people with good ideas and innovation shouldn’t be able to make money- my issue comes when people are making billions off their workers as they struggle to feed their families and have to pee and bottles. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 2, 2021

Have to pee in bottles?

That is oddly specific.

EL OH EL.

New billionaires frequently make $0 for years or even lose money before they start accumulating wealth. 🤯 — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) May 2, 2021

Yup. Elon Musk was homeless for a while.

But you know, MUH MINIMUM WAGE.

You don’t become a billionaire working for someone else.

If you are still making min wage after a year, the problem is you.

You quit trying to be a pillow CEO because math is hard for you.

This makes you look weak, dumb, and filled with envy since you’ve proven you’re a failure. https://t.co/4PkkX6C80V — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) May 2, 2021

You gotta love leftist math, They think someone gets rich by working a minimum wage for the rest of their lives hahaha https://t.co/3NCXnoha8j — Lucas Scott ⬛ 🟧 (@NaggotFigger69) May 2, 2021

Let's ask Joe Biden, Pelosi, Maxine Waters & Patrisse Khan-Cullors’ how they got rich. https://t.co/i5gGXhAJWH — ESXRedhead (@ESXRedhead) May 2, 2021

Right?

It seems odd that public servants become very wealthy working for the public.

Huh.

Wow. You know how to use a calculator. You don’t, however, know how to grow wealth. Risk.

Lots and lots of risk. https://t.co/j7Wz0fTLWC — ❤️🇺🇸Marie E-R🇺🇸❤️ (@MarieEschRadtke) May 2, 2021

Our society rewards innovation. Let’s say you invented an online payment system that facilitated the largest online auction site, and you were able to sell it. https://t.co/XY1kmdN74a — The Doctor (@TennantRob) May 2, 2021

.@Harvard, how did someone this dumb get in? Or is Harvard a school for dumb people coasting on their connections? https://t.co/OIN4DT5JBt — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) May 2, 2021

Welcome to the age of social media cred where who you are in the grand scheme of liberal woke politics is far more important than what you know, how smart you are, or your own abilities.

***

