When people show you who they really are, believe them. Especially if they sit on your district’s school board.

This.

Is.

Insane.

Text messages between two members of Loudoun County Public School Board discussing being "at war" with parents who wanted schools opened. And much much more! https://t.co/WIe64nYTVL cc: @BrandonMichon pic.twitter.com/umTKL4csYd — Ian Prior (@iandprior) May 1, 2021

Reminders, this is the same School Board where a member was accused of building a hate list of people who don’t support CRT. Loudoun County, VA was also the first to go after Dr. Seuss … we guess you could say they have some serious issues with their leaders of public education in that county.

And these text messages are incredibly disconcerting.

Criminals. — Steven Law (@LawAmericanX) May 2, 2021

Something like that.

One would think Virginia’s State Superintendent Dr. James Lane would get involved at some point but … here we are.

living up to our nickname! pic.twitter.com/TXUYT9uOA0 — Grog Nerd (@RobGrogNerd) May 2, 2021

who do these people think they are? — Hey You (@rjh9aer) May 1, 2021

They think they’re better than the people who elected them, which isn’t all that unheard of when dealing with more liberal/progressive politicians.

Sorry school board elitists, what you all pulled during the so-called COVID pandemic woke up all the parents, and we’re done sitting back and watching you destroy public education. Buckle up.

