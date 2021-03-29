Every once in a while we come across a very special tweet or video where we scratch our heads, point and laugh, and then think, ‘Oh YES, we must write that one …’

This tweet and video from Ian Miles Cheong is that very special tweet AND video all wrapped up in one.

Watch this insanity:

Teachers are broken. They’re teaching your kids to be victims. pic.twitter.com/JQCGgo6xoD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 29, 2021

This woman is a teacher? Yikes.

Sorry, we should probably be careful of misgendering her/him/they because if she/he/they think bandaids are white privilege she/he/they are probably really worried about her/his/their personal pronouns.

That is what unions do. Lower the qualifications so that anyone can become one and erase performance standards so that no one is an overachiever. — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) March 29, 2021

Are they unable to make these videos without dripping with condescension and having Charlie Manson eyes? — Brave Sir Jer (@BakoJer) March 29, 2021

Crazy eyes. Every single time — The Artist Formerly Known as Choominati (@formeret) March 29, 2021

Kids want character bandaids. Even I prefer character bandaids. Maybe she should suck less. — Katydidn't (@kilomikealpha77) March 29, 2021

Right? If she’s THAT worried about skin color perhaps she should just get some Snoopy bandaids? But then she couldn’t record herself raging about white privilege and bandaids.

Who are these people?

You're holding up your argument to your own skin tone which looks nothing alike… Almost* as if your narrative was bollocks. — ThoughtCriminal 👀 (@MickA7X1) March 29, 2021

Her eyebrows need to be banned from Twitter. — Stuart (@Morty_Fied) March 29, 2021

They’re a tad … yeah.

Seriously, no rainbow band-aids? Jeez lady, homophobic much?? pic.twitter.com/WdWZ9lkPVI — Mel (@kismetspawn) March 29, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Just buy clear, problem solved. — Hatz (@hatrat) March 29, 2021

That just about sums it up. Yup.

***

Related:

