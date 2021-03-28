We would tell Joy Behar not to mess with Judge Jeanine but seems it’s a bit too late for that. Joy accused Judge of trashing the children at the border …

And she is PISSED.

Watch:

Don’t you ever accuse me Joy, because unlike you, I don’t just talk the talk… I have actually walked the walk. #ClosingStatement pic.twitter.com/0MAmDt3rld — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 28, 2021

Joy Behar a perfect example of someone who talks the talk.

Maybe Joy should spend more time walking the walk?

But hey, if she wanted some schooling from the judge, she just got it.

Multiple times.

And with good reason.

That was awesome! So warranted! — Patti Diener (@pattidiener) March 28, 2021

Yeah, we all get a little sick of Joy Behar … the judge had definitely had enough.

Seriously.

Very powerful speech! Bravo very well said . People need to hear that . — Kambakh.M (@Kambakh2) March 28, 2021

Omg!!! I LOVE this! @JudgeJeanine is one more bad ass judge!!!! — Janice Hartley (@JaniceHartley1) March 28, 2021

Joy does not have one leg to stand on – a laughing stock — Lisa Fenwick (@fenwick_lisa) March 28, 2021

Keep protecting children, Judge! — Lori Jackson (@lojac1985_lori) March 28, 2021

Smack down with @JudgeJeanine 🔥🔥🔥 — Meta McCormack (@mccormack_meta) March 28, 2021

Thank you for protecting children and advocating for the rights of the survivors of such violence. — Phil Heinrich (@Philheinrich11) March 28, 2021

And for doing more than just talking the talk.

***

Related:

Well well well … An unmasked, open, and FREE Texas is making masked-up locked-down blue states look REALLY dumb (data)

‘Humanitarian CRISIS’: Ted Cruz shines a light on Biden’s VERY-REAL border crisis with his live footage from the border (watch)

Just when you thought vegans couldn’t get ANY more annoying : White veganism is the new WHITE SUPREMACY and OMG-LOL (watch)