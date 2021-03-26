This can’t be real … right?

The human race isn’t THIS stupid yet, right?

RIGHT?!

Seriously, this could be a damn SNL skit.

White veganism is apparently the new white supremacy because it only focuses on the lives of animals while ignoring colonization and stuff.

Don’t ask us, we just work here.

Watch.

Just when you thought vegans couldn’t get more annoying pic.twitter.com/GkPcszX38p — Chrissie Mayr🕳🐇 (@ChrissieMayr) March 25, 2021

Vegans. Yup. That says it all.

Well that’s 30 seconds of my life I’ll never get back — Pepper Brooks (@AlteredAnglePB) March 25, 2021

You’re WELCOME.

If we had to watch it, so do you guys.

Ugh that’s why I don’t call myself a vegan anymore. It’s so embarrassing. I just say I don’t eat animals — Rob (@NotRobSaul) March 25, 2021

This is why I’m a carnivore. Well, that and bacon. — ArcanePrepper (@ArcanePrepper) March 25, 2021

Mmmmm … bacon.

There is a joke about eggplant in here somewhere but I just dont have the energy rn. — Waffle Fries (@sexrobot9) March 25, 2021

Join the club.

See what happens when you cut out meat from your diet. pic.twitter.com/fEJ7Fns1mk — Pure Evil (@Louder23) March 25, 2021

Ten years ago this would have been an SNL skit. — Rick Sweet (@Rick845Sweet) March 25, 2021

SEE?!

Don't hold it against them, you need at least basic meats for a full and balanced diet and in turn a healthy mind and body — Samuel Martin (@sammartin813) March 26, 2021

Is this a skit? This is a skit right? — Greg Stolzberg (@GregStolzberg) March 26, 2021

Nope.

This is why SNL isn’t funny anymore. Parody has become reality. — SilentAnne (@SevenSoda2) March 25, 2021

Yup.

