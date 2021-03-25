We can’t help but wonder if Jonathan Allen was watching the same Biden press conference as we were because … yeah, no.

Knocking it out of the park?

Dude, we’re pretty sure Biden didn’t even know he was in the park, let alone ‘knocking it out’ of said park.

It was painful.

But you know how the mainstream media are:

Biden is knocking this out of the park so far. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) March 25, 2021

Dude.

No.

Soooooo much no.

You can't be this stupid, can you? This is a disaster. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 25, 2021

Yes, yes he can be this stupid.

Many of them are.

We think Trump broke them but then again, they may have always been sorta derpy.

This is why you work for @NBCNews you “journalist” you. — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) March 25, 2021

NBC must be proud.

Well, when you are in a Little League stadium and your own coach is the pitcher… — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 25, 2021

Go team to!

Heh.

This tells me all I need to know. It's a disaster. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 25, 2021

OMG 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Deep Breath 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 25, 2021

pic.twitter.com/c0oBGOtKfH — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 25, 2021

Swing and a miss!

I think the entirety of corporate media have lost their minds. You ppl have been lying so much, you don’t even know what the hell is real anymore. Alternate universe. I’m embarrassed for you! — Emmy Wolfe (@emmywolfe) March 25, 2021

How early did you have this tweet queued up, pal — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) March 25, 2021

We're all watching Jon, no he is not. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) March 25, 2021

You're a hack. — MearaJM (@MillennialOther) March 25, 2021

You’re a reporter? Put your Pom poms down. And he is doing the opposite of your claim — David Hof (@swisstexas) March 25, 2021

Even Biden would be embarrassed … if he knew what the Hell was going on.

***

Related:

‘Hey man, that’s more people than attended his rallies’: Blue-check journo shares pic of Biden ‘presidential presser’ and ROFL

‘When I came to the Senate 120 years ago’: Detailed play-by-play thread of Biden’s presser shows what a DISASTER it really was

This is NUTS! Hunter Biden’s then girlfriend (his brother’s WIDOW) threw his gun in a dumpster and then the story gets even WEIRDER