Remember when Trump had pressers and how crazy, full, and insanely entertaining they were to watch? Even during the pandemic, the man would stand face-to-face with a media that hated him, without any prepared index cards or hand-picked reporters, and do what other presidents have done for decades.
Until Joe Biden became president.
They’ll say this was a COVID thing but we would call that excuse a bullsh*t thing.
Look at this (he deleted it for some reason, luckily we snagged it):
Hey, at least there are more people at his presser than at his rallies.
This is just painful for Biden. For all of us.
CRAZY PANTS
— Alexis Walkenstein (@walkenstein) March 25, 2021
Wow.
— Dan B (@BurchTennis) March 25, 2021
It looks like the tailend of musical chairs.
— Digital-Traveler (@digital_trav) March 25, 2021
I could not tell who the reporters were in most cases, and some of those questions were not just softballs, but sycophantic and rhetorical.
— Robert W. Artigo (@RobertWArtigo) March 25, 2021
We’re surprised there weren’t any questions about how hard it was to be such an AMAZING president after big meanie poop-head Trump left.
He is not impressing me. He is looking at his notes knowing what they will ask. How sad to see him struggling to get through this.
— I Love God 🇺🇸🙏💚 (@DanielMdan1958) March 25, 2021
He was a hot mess.
And had been preparing for this presser for weeks.
