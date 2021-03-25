Remember when Trump had pressers and how crazy, full, and insanely entertaining they were to watch? Even during the pandemic, the man would stand face-to-face with a media that hated him, without any prepared index cards or hand-picked reporters, and do what other presidents have done for decades.

Until Joe Biden became president.

They’ll say this was a COVID thing but we would call that excuse a bullsh*t thing.

Look at this (he deleted it for some reason, luckily we snagged it):

Hey, at least there are more people at his presser than at his rallies.

This is just painful for Biden. For all of us.

CRAZY PANTS — Alexis Walkenstein (@walkenstein) March 25, 2021

Wow. — Dan B (@BurchTennis) March 25, 2021

It looks like the tailend of musical chairs. — Digital-Traveler (@digital_trav) March 25, 2021

I could not tell who the reporters were in most cases, and some of those questions were not just softballs, but sycophantic and rhetorical. — Robert W. Artigo (@RobertWArtigo) March 25, 2021

We’re surprised there weren’t any questions about how hard it was to be such an AMAZING president after big meanie poop-head Trump left.

He is not impressing me. He is looking at his notes knowing what they will ask. How sad to see him struggling to get through this. — I Love God 🇺🇸🙏💚 (@DanielMdan1958) March 25, 2021

He was a hot mess.

And had been preparing for this presser for weeks.

Just a disaster.

***

