So Hunter Biden lies on a 4473 and his brother’s widow/girlfriend tosses his gun in a trash can across the street from a school, before gov’t intervenes to hide it all? Joe Biden has zero right to lecture the nation on gun control. https://t.co/GNiPuWulIU — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 25, 2021

From Politico:

On Oct. 23, 2018, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and daughter in law Hallie were involved in a bizarre incident in which Hallie took Hunter’s gun and threw it in a trash can behind a grocery store, only to return later to find it gone. Delaware police began investigating, concerned that the trash can was across from a high school and that the missing gun could be used in a crime, according to law enforcement officials and a copy of the police report obtained by POLITICO.

But a curious thing happened at the time: Secret Service agents approached the owner of the store where Hunter bought the gun and asked to take the paperwork involving the sale, according to two people, one of whom has firsthand knowledge of the episode and the other was briefed by a Secret Service agent after the fact. The gun store owner refused to supply the paperwork, suspecting that the Secret Service officers wanted to hide Hunter’s ownership of the missing gun in case it were to be involved in a crime, the two people said. The owner, Ron Palmieri, later turned over the papers to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which oversees federal gun laws. The Secret Service says it has no record of its agents investigating the incident, and Joe Biden, who was not under protection at the time, said through a spokesperson he has no knowledge of any Secret Service involvement.

Pretty sure our friendly firefighters aren’t overly anxious to ask Biden about his son’s gun problems.

Falsifying a 4473 is punishable by ten years in prison and a six figure fine — that’s only if you’re NOT Hunter Biden. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 25, 2021

Remember — the ATF used Obama/Biden’s gun-running scandal Fast and Furious to push for MORE gun control https://t.co/BQpvn3s6Ie — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 25, 2021

One set of rules for me, another for thee. — Charles Bellows (@CenTXLakeRat) March 25, 2021

Leftists everywhere that proclaim expertise on guns and gun law: “4473? Huh?” — 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) March 25, 2021

I wonder if our state-run media will cover this…🤔 — theTradingTroll (@Jcmnow) March 25, 2021

I would be in prison for less than this. — Lothar of the Hill People (@dmistry70) March 25, 2021

