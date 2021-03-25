This is … well it’s pretty screwed up.

That’s what this is.

Sounds like Oakland will be giving $500 checks to low-income families, on one condition:

Oakland to give $500 checks to low-income families – but not if they're white https://t.co/QyJN1wYwTL — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 25, 2021

From The Daily Mail:

A program to give $500 monthly checks to low-income families of color in Oakland, California, has been criticized for explicitly excluding the 10,000 white residents living in poverty in the city. The lottery system, funded by private philanthropists, will see the no-strings-attached checks go to households with an annual income of less than $59,000 if they have at least one child. The other half of the $500 checks will go to those earning under $30,000.

No-strings-attached.

Hrm.

Schaaf told the Associated Press the reason for limiting eligibility to black, indigenous, and other people of color was that white households in Oakland make on average about three times as much as black households. Mayor Schaaf said: ‘We have designed this demonstration project to add to the body of evidence, and to begin this relentless campaign to adopt a guaranteed income federally.’ One commenter labeled it ‘pure racism’.

Because it is.

So some are more equal than others? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 25, 2021

Governments picking winners and losers caused a lot of the inequity and animosity of today's world. Doing it more won't fix it. — Typhasaurus7 (@typhusaurus) March 25, 2021

Racism is alive and well and thriving in Oakland. — Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) March 25, 2021

Siri, show me an example of explicit racism. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) March 25, 2021

Discrimination under color of law, section 1983 if memory serves. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) March 25, 2021

Racism in the name of anti-racism is the wokest kind of woke — BPJ (@bpjauburn) March 25, 2021

So, $500 for poor people, millions for the lawyers about to argue/defend this in court. Awesome. Good job Oakland. — DWray (@d_wray) March 25, 2021

Way to go, Oakland!

***

Related:

‘GIRL BYE’! Chrissy Teigen makes melodramatic EXIT from Twitter and Terrence K. Williams’ response is *chef’s kiss* (lol – watch)

YIKES! CNN under SERIOUS fire for lame statement on Chris Cuomo’s special COVID testing treatment from NYS officials