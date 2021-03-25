Apparently, Chrissy Teigen decided over 10 years with Twitter ‘as her world’ was finally enough and she made her grand, melodramatic exit. Over/under on how long it will be before she pops back on because we all know she won’t be able to stay away. None of them ever do.

People like Chrissy need the glorification of that cute little blue checkmark which allows them to say stupid and horrible things without much consequence. Yes, Twitter has created many a monster …

Terrence K. Williams’ reaction to her exit speaks for the majority of people on Twitter:

Foul Mouth Chrissy Teigen announced she’s deleting her Twitter account. After all those disturbing tweets people discovered she is now deleting her account. She’s now playing the victim role! GIRL BYE#chrissyteigen pic.twitter.com/IfXs9KxWwl — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) March 25, 2021

Gosh, Terrence seems really upset about Chrissy Teigen leaving Twitter.

Oh … wait.

Nope.

But what a lovely singing voice.

People are calling Trump supporters bullies because they exposed Chrissy Teigen old disturbing tweets about children. Now she has deleted her account but guess what we still have the receipts! pic.twitter.com/CnhMgKG51D — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) March 25, 2021

Chrissy definitely tweeted her fair share of horrible crap …

None of which will be missed.

‘The suuuun has goooone to beeeed and so must I …’

Great, that song will be in our heads for the REST of the day.

I'm devastated 😂 — Terri (@terri222888) March 25, 2021

Deeply.

👋 bye — Edward Rose (@Savies_Eddie) March 25, 2021

Two questions. 1) Who is she?

2) Do I care? — JB #Conservative (@Perseverer4) March 25, 2021

Another famous person who’s famous for … we’re not sure what exactly. Lip synching?

And no.

Most of us don’t.

