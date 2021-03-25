As Twitchy readers know, news broke that CNN’s Chris Cuomo received ‘special’ COVID testing treatment from NYS officials … must be nice to be the governor’s little brother. Not to mention we all saw him break his own quarantine when he was admittedly sick but that’s another story.

CNN spokesman Matt Dornic released a statement and it’s a doozy:

Yup, this IS CNN.

‘He turned to anyone he could for advice and assistance, as any human being would.’

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Cuomo privilege.

Wait, sorry … Fredo privilege.

All while Cuomo was sticking sick people in nursing homes … thousands of elderly people dying.

But hey, his bro did great.

He was SPECIAL.

Can’t wait to hear this answer.

It IS a big story, especially since his big brother is being scrutinized for policies that were likely responsible for the deaths of thousands and thousands of seniors.

If Chris was just behaving as any human being would, surely answering these questions is no big deal, right CNN?

