As Twitchy readers know, news broke that CNN’s Chris Cuomo received ‘special’ COVID testing treatment from NYS officials … must be nice to be the governor’s little brother. Not to mention we all saw him break his own quarantine when he was admittedly sick but that’s another story.

CNN spokesman Matt Dornic released a statement and it’s a doozy:

Statement from @CNN spokesman Matt Dornic on reports that @ChrisCuomo got special coronavirus testing treatment from NYS officials. pic.twitter.com/4h7fe0Eb6m — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) March 25, 2021

‘He turned to anyone he could for advice and assistance, as any human being would.’

Stories in the Times-Union of Albany (@Brendan_LyonsTU) and Washington Post revealed the arrangement under which Chris Cuomo reportedly received covid testing from a top NYS epidemiologist at his home. https://t.co/CkfXbHYj3A https://t.co/o1Zs5sK8vp — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) March 25, 2021

All while Cuomo was sticking sick people in nursing homes … thousands of elderly people dying.

But hey, his bro did great.

He was SPECIAL.

In response to the @CNN statement, we've asked whether Chris Cuomo ever disclosed this arrangement. We don't ever remember hearing it mentioned on air. But did he disclose it internally at CNN? — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) March 25, 2021

Can’t wait to hear this answer.

I am happy that Chris Cuomo made a quick and full recovery. But he needs to step forward and detail whatever special treatment he received via his family connection to the NYS government. This is a big story and his own colleagues are competing for it. — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) March 25, 2021

It IS a big story, especially since his big brother is being scrutinized for policies that were likely responsible for the deaths of thousands and thousands of seniors.

If Chris was just behaving as any human being would, surely answering these questions is no big deal, right CNN?