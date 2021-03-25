And the media wonders why so many people hate them:

From The Daily Beast:

The man known as Miami Joker is the embodiment of that foolishness.

His comic-book villain turn appears to have begun last year, early on during the pandemic when he split with the mother of his son, he said. At the time, he added, they were living with her grandparents in Bakersfield, California.

“The stress of the pandemic gave her some reason to break ties with me,” the green-haired truther explained. “Our relationship ended and I decided to start traveling. I took on the persona of the Joker to protest COVID restrictions and lockdowns.”

During an initial phone interview, he declined to reveal his true identity and said he goes by Lace, his nom de guerre on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. He said he currently works as a muralist, event promoter, and a video editor. He also has rapper aspirations, and his Instagram feed is populated with videos of him spitting bars and hanging out with other aspiring emcees.