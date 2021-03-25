And the media wonders why so many people hate them:
NEW: We unmasked the Spring Break Joker and he’s a COVID truther https://t.co/B2IQe6VRiP
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 25, 2021
From The Daily Beast:
The man known as Miami Joker is the embodiment of that foolishness.
His comic-book villain turn appears to have begun last year, early on during the pandemic when he split with the mother of his son, he said. At the time, he added, they were living with her grandparents in Bakersfield, California.
“The stress of the pandemic gave her some reason to break ties with me,” the green-haired truther explained. “Our relationship ended and I decided to start traveling. I took on the persona of the Joker to protest COVID restrictions and lockdowns.”
During an initial phone interview, he declined to reveal his true identity and said he goes by Lace, his nom de guerre on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. He said he currently works as a muralist, event promoter, and a video editor. He also has rapper aspirations, and his Instagram feed is populated with videos of him spitting bars and hanging out with other aspiring emcees.
Oh no, NOT RAPPER ASPIRATIONS!
AND HE DIDN’T BUY INTO THE FEAR PORN?!
He must be destroyed.
Or not.
Note, we are not including the information from their crap article doxxing this person – this is on them.
You’re bragging about… doxxing a guy. That’s uh…. that’s amazing.
— Bocephus (@lordthx1139) March 25, 2021
It’s really gross.
Well, they called it unmasking because you know, reasons.
And what will you do when folks get enough of you and your deeply unethical behavior and give you a taste of your own medicine?
— NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) March 25, 2021
They’ll cry and thrash around and claim they’re being targeted.
That’s what.
This is gutter journalism
— Phil (@philllosoraptor) March 25, 2021
You deserve this. pic.twitter.com/tzrrJw0OJ3
— MearaJM (@MillennialOther) March 25, 2021
Yeah, it’s an impressive ratio.
funny, I didn't even know about him until this. it's almost like he was a foil, used to get a dig in at spring breakers and Gov deSantis.
gfy, hacks
— Mostly Essential Beard (@llcthecableguy) March 25, 2021
nice. and nice. pic.twitter.com/KXgGWLFLLD
— Siraj Hashmi on the lam (@SirajAHashmi) March 25, 2021
Wow. I'm….not impressed.
You outed someone for having fun, in Florida, on Spring Break.
And you don't see the stupidity in that.
Idiots.
— Steve (@SteveE4BEA) March 25, 2021
The fact that you're proud of this shows just how un-serious and agenda-driven your organization is.
— CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) March 25, 2021
Leave it to The Daily Beast to be far bigger clowns than the Spring Break Joker.
— Sean O (@Sean_O_914) March 25, 2021
I don’t get it. Are you confessing to doing something that is awful and uncalled for? Or are you actually bragging that you dragged some guy’s name through the mud for no reason at all?
I hope it’s the former, but I suspect the latter.
That, kids, is why people hate the media.
— Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) March 25, 2021
Why are you harassing people.?!?!
— Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) March 25, 2021
That’s what they do now.
Or something.
***
Related:
‘Your VILE comments speak to YOUR character – not his.’ Bo Snerdley politely DECIMATES garbage account trolling him by trashing Rush
‘Siri, show me an example of straight-up racism’: Oakland giving out checks to poor families UNLESS they’re white
‘GIRL BYE’! Chrissy Teigen makes melodramatic EXIT from Twitter and Terrence K. Williams’ response is *chef’s kiss* (lol – watch)