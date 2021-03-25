Bo Snerdley has continued to share important news, especially the news we know other outlets won’t openly share or if they DO share it, they will do so in a way where they can either still blame Trump OR spin it so it doesn’t look as bad for Biden as it really is.

Like the border crisis:

Border Patrol union president slams muted 'liberal media': 'This is "kids in cages" again' https://t.co/ANXEdp5saC #FoxNews — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) March 25, 2021

Our pals in the media aren’t exactly fans of writing stories about their own ugliness it seems.

And the trolls don’t like it much either.

More $FakeNews. Was Rush still a drug addict at the end of his life? I remember listening to him when he said that "drug addicts deserve to be executed!", which was fine, until he became a drug addict. — Middle Ground (@MiddleGround2U) March 25, 2021

Rush still lives rent-free in their empty heads.

What was fake news about this story?

Eh, we’re just being facetious.

Bo dropped the troll with grace and dignity:

1) Rush never said that. You are spreading a lie. 2) Your vile comments speak to your character – not his. 3) God Bless you and protect you and your family – and hopefully give you honesty and compassion. https://t.co/L2JRRgOCGf — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) March 25, 2021

Boom went the dynamite.

Bo you have Class! — jkdjkd (@jamesdelmark5) March 25, 2021

He certainly does.

Bless you, Bo. I miss Rush everyday. — trish_nicole (@mich_trish) March 25, 2021

We miss him too.

Rush was the mold, yes we all miss him! — Wayne w Breeden (@WaynewBreeden54) March 25, 2021

Bo just won the internet tonight. — Mister Eckshun (@MisterEckshun) March 25, 2021

Rush would be proud.

You're the man, Bo. Thank you for keeping it civil – something the left can't ever seem to bring themselves up to do. Rush is greatly missed by us all. Thank you for carrying the torch in his absence. — Jason McGeough (@TEXAS_LOVE) March 25, 2021

Bo I met with Rush a couple of times in 84,85 but have never met you. However I know your professional and personal relationship with Rush says it all. You’re a great person keep it up. — richey williams (@richeywilliams4) March 25, 2021

Yes, keep it up.

***

