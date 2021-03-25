After watching Joe Biden’s first press conference as president all we can think is, ‘What the Hell, man?!’

That was a hot dumpster of cringe, awful, and embarrassing all wrapped up in one big ball of stupid.

It was bad.

So bad.

Bless Grace Segers for being good enough to watch AND tweet it; we especially appreciate her thread as she works for CBS so there is no ‘conservative bias’.

It just is what it is.

Take a gander:

Biden kicks off his first press conference by announcing his administration has set a goal of administering 200 million shots by his 100th day in officehttps://t.co/G4Mpwq7m4j — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

Thanks Trump and Operation Warp Speed!

Biden says 100 million stimulus checks of at least $1400 have gone out. "Help is here and hope is on the way." — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

Seems the number of the day is 100 MILLION.

Biden says Mexico is "refusing to take" some of the families taken into border patrol custody. "They should all be going back." — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

They should all go back?

Huh.

Biden has twice sidestepped questions about how he would respond to Republican opposition, and avoided a direct q on the filibuster, saying only "I'm going to deal with all of those problems." — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

Yeah, he’s going to deal with those problems.

After @Yamiche rightly presses him, Biden says that he wants the filibuster to be like it was "when I came to the Senate 120 years ago." He says it's "being abused in a gigantic way," arguing in favor of reintroducing the talking filibuster. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

Democrats used the filibuster 340 times in the last five years.

Guess who’s been abusing it?

And c’mon, Biden is old but he’s not THAT old.

Biden suggests that he might be open to reforming the filibuster: "I'm a fairly practical guy. I want to get things done." “If there’s a complete lockdown and chaos as a result of the filibuster we may have to go further," he says. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

Uh huh.

Chaos!

Biden refused to say whether he believes a filibuster should be defeated with 51 votes or 60 votes, but says he's not an expert on parliamentary rules. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

That’s right, you dog-faced pony soldier.

Correct Biden quote on the filibuster: "If we have to, if there's complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we'll have to go beyond what I'm talking about." (The earlier quote was not exact, I'm typing quickly!) — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

Grace actually did a great job, big props!

Biden talks about the situations that would lead to a parent sending an unaccompanied minor across the border: "What a desperate act, to have to take. The circumstances must be horrible." "There's no easy answer," he says, adding that Harris will be in charge of this issue. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

Oh good, we feel so much better thinking Kamala will be in charge of the children at the border.

Biden says it will be "hard" to meet the May 1 deadline established by Trump for withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan. "If we leave, we're going to do so in a safe and orderly way." — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

If we leave?

"We will leave. The question is when we leave," he says, adding that he "can't picture" troops in Afghanistan next year. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

Oh … alrighty then.

"I will commit to transparency," Biden says about reporter access to facilities where migrant children are being held. "You will have full access to everything once we get this thing moving," he says, but says he doesn't know when that will be. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

He’ll commit to transparency as soon as it’s politically convenient to do so.

Biden says he makes "no apologies" about rolling back Trump's executive actions on immigration. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

He makes no apologies for rolling back executive actions that were protecting kids from trafficking at the border.

Ahem.

Biden says he is "prepared for some form of diplomacy" with North Korea, as long as their goal is denuclearization. He says he agrees with Obama that this is the top foreign policy issue. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

Heh.

My colleague @nancycordes asks if Biden is concerned that GOP legislation restricting voting rights will result in Dems losing the House/Senate. He replies, "What I'm worried about is how unAmerican this whole initiative is. It's sick." — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

Yeah, voter ID and fighting against the harvesting of ballots is unAmerican and sick.

K.

Biden says: "My plan is to run for re-election. That's my expectation." — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

Suuuuuuuuuuuure it is, Joe.

"I would like elected Republican support," Biden says, but adds that he has support from Republican voters. He rejects the idea that he hasn't been bipartisan enough. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

Bipartisan.

What?

Biden says he agrees that the filibuster is a "relic of a Jim Crow era." However, he says "let's deal with the abuse first." — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

What the what?

Biden says he is a "great respecter of fate," so he's not really planning for 2024, although his "expectation" is to run. When asked if he expects to face Trump, he says, "I have no idea if there will be a Republican Party" in four years. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

He has no idea if there will be a Republican Party in four years.

Oh really?!

We are 64 days into the Biden presidency and we're already talking about 2024 — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

Crazy ain’t it?

Biden is dodging a q on China tariffs. "I've known Xi Jinping for a long time," Biden says. "Doesn't have a democratic with a small d bone in his body, but he's a smart guy." — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

Dodging a lot, yup.

Biden says that the current conflict globally is autocracy vs. democracy, and that we are in a "fourth industrial revolution." — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

Biden on potential exec actions on gun control: "It's all about timing." He says he's considering actions on banning sale of ghost guns and closing background check loopholes. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

All about timing? Huh?

He's now somehow pivoted to infrastructure and touting the importance of a big infrastructure bill (the question was on gun control). — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

He pivoted because he kept getting and losing focus.

Biden on immigration issues: "I can't guarantee we're going to solve everything, but I can guarantee we're going to make it better." — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

As he’s made it far, far worse.

"Folks, I'm going," Biden says, ending his press conference. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

And he went.

Heh.

Pretty wild that there was not one COVID-19 question at the president's first press conference, a year into the pandemic and after over 530,000 deaths. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021

Yeah, pretty wild.

***

