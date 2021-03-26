President Joe Biden’s first press conference in 60 days of being in office was one for the books … and not in a good way. What an absolutely embarrassing disaster. He had scripted questions and a cheat sheet on who to call on and it was still a circus.

Clown in Chief?

Not to mention most people noticed Sleepy Joe avoided calling on certain journalists who might have asked him a question he wasn’t prepared to answer. For example, there wasn’t a single question on COVID.

Wow. He's not gonna call on Peter Doocy. At this point in his presidency, Trump had taken a thousand hostile questions. This guy is afraid of ONE. Just gutless — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 25, 2021

Yup.

Absolutely gutless.

As are his handlers.

Keith Olbermann poked his pointy head out of his basement to respond:

Trump never answered a hostile question nor sat for a hostile interview while in office. I know you’re not smart enough to understand this. Please ask an adult. https://t.co/uJlT4ORqNb — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 25, 2021

Every presser was hostile for Trump.

WTF is Keith smokin’?

You know what? Don’t answer that.

Openly admitting you are either this painfully stupid or this embarrassingly dishonest is an amazing feat of bravery.https://t.co/1TVl46PhxK — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) March 25, 2021

Stunning and brave.

Entire American "news" media not only ignored, but actively participated in a four year attempt by Democrats to damage, hinder and destroy the Trump Adm. From Russian Collusion lies to ignoring a phenomenal economy. But this blithering idiot writes this.https://t.co/1TVl46PhxK — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) March 25, 2021

That blithering idiot needs any and all attention he can get since it appears to be just him recording himself in his basement these days.

You’ve never once been a person to take seriously.

Like, EVER — Jlisa, the 8 yr old smoking miner (@Jlisa42067) March 25, 2021

Keith is always begging for attention from Republicans. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 25, 2021

Are you kidding? Every single day he took hostile questions. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) March 25, 2021

Every press conference was like Thunderdome for Trump.

It’s like you didn’t turn on the TV at all for 4 years, just sat frothing, bitching and typing. I thought you’d completely lost it, but you can still make jokes. — J Scott (@jscdad) March 25, 2021

Gaslighting is strong with you — wombat (@the_wombat_08) March 25, 2021

Why are you still here? — Amy (@auntieamy90) March 25, 2021

Nobody else wants him?

When was Trump ever asked anything BUT a hostile question? Meanwhile, “Mr. Biden, what’s your favorite ice cream flavor?” 🙄 — Wooferville 🐶❤️ (@LizzerMack) March 25, 2021

But TRUUUUUUMP.

