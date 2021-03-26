You’d think anyone who cares about the integrity of our elections would support efforts to safeguard said elections from voter fraud.

This is exactly what #SB202 does in Georgia.

Surely those in politics appreciate Kemp’s efforts to make sure the state’s elections are legit, right?

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Stacey Abrams’ reaction to the bill says it all (and ain’t none of it good):

Wha?!?!

Stacey is upset because voters need an ID and campaign workers can’t offer goodies to people in line as they wait to vote.

Criminalizing compassion … where does she come up with this crap?

Sorry, all we can do is laugh.

Stacey knows most of her supporters haven’t actually bothered to read the NEW LAW so they’ll just shake their little fists and screech about starving in line as they wait to vote.

Makes it harder to ‘fortify’ the election, eh Stacey?

Also, would someone pretty please remind Stacey that she lost the election AND we’re still not a democracy?

Thanks.

People cannot take part in today’s society without an ID, and pretending minorities are too stupid to get an ID is real racism.

Yup, they took her toys away.

This. ^

Stacey says and tweets a lot of things that aren’t true, so we’re hardly surprised.

***

