You’d think anyone who cares about the integrity of our elections would support efforts to safeguard said elections from voter fraud.

This is exactly what #SB202 does in Georgia.

Surely those in politics appreciate Kemp’s efforts to make sure the state’s elections are legit, right?

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Stacey Abrams’ reaction to the bill says it all (and ain’t none of it good):

#SB202 suppresses voters, criminalizes compassion & seizes election authority from local + state officials. In 11 years, I never witnessed a massive bill approved at such speed and signed in such desperation. This wasn’t efficiency or principle. This is cowardice. #gapol

1/2 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 25, 2021

Wha?!?!

Stacey is upset because voters need an ID and campaign workers can’t offer goodies to people in line as they wait to vote.

Criminalizing compassion … where does she come up with this crap?

GOP legislators gave themselves the right to takeover local elections & throw out results – what they tried and failed to do in MI. They raised costs for taxpayers and forbid counties from accepting funds to cover the bill. They criminalize free water & food for those in line. 3/ — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 25, 2021

Sorry, all we can do is laugh.

Stacey knows most of her supporters haven’t actually bothered to read the NEW LAW so they’ll just shake their little fists and screech about starving in line as they wait to vote.

Republicans passed & signed #SB202 to signal their capitulation to lies over truth. To fear over fairness. To suppression over participation. But we will not be defeated by their worst actions & instincts. We will spread the word, we will sue & we will win. For democracy. #gapol — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 25, 2021

Makes it harder to ‘fortify’ the election, eh Stacey?

Also, would someone pretty please remind Stacey that she lost the election AND we’re still not a democracy?

Thanks.

People cannot take part in today’s society without an ID, and pretending minorities are too stupid to get an ID is real racism.

kids don't like when their parents stop them from cheating. — For All Intents and Porpoises (@daveweiss68) March 26, 2021

Yup, they took her toys away.

If you hate it, it must be an excellent bill. Really wish they wouldn't give failures a stage like they've done to you. — Szymon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) March 26, 2021

This. ^

Oh no, you'll never "win" again. Lol — seegrean (@See_Grean) March 26, 2021

Not a single thing in this tweet is true. — James (@liberty_james1) March 26, 2021

Stacey says and tweets a lot of things that aren’t true, so we’re hardly surprised.

***

Related:

Are you HIGH?! Keith Olbermann’s tweet defending Biden for being a total coward and not calling on Peter Doocy BACKFIRES

‘You can’t BE this stupid, right?’ NBC journo slobbering all over Biden ‘knocking it out of the park’ during presser BACKFIRES hilariously

‘When I came to the Senate 120 years ago’: Detailed play-by-play thread of Biden’s presser shows what a DISASTER it really was