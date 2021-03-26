Three weeks ago, Texas decided top drop their ridiculous mask mandate and open up the state.

And whaddya know?

Remember when Texas ended the mask mandate 3 weeks ago and we got countless articles about how ending the mandate would lead to a huge outbreak… Let's look at TX cases 3 weeks later vs NY cases in the same period…. pic.twitter.com/RsYc6DrTeM — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 26, 2021

No huge outbreak.

Looks very similar to the drop in other states.

Maybe even better than certain states that are still partially locked down and forcing their citizens to cover their faces.

What can liberal governments learn from Texas?

Hrm.

It's almost as if behavior isn't solely determined by a government mandate, giving people leeway doesn't mean they will necessarily act less responsibly, and having a successful vaccination campaign means precautions become less important. — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 26, 2021

Letting adults make their own decisions works and anything otherwise coming from state or federal government is a gross and unAmerican overreach.

Yup.

I was promised thousands dead and overwhelmed hospitals. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) March 26, 2021

Two weeks to flatten the curve.

Heh.

People are doing what they want to do regardless of mandates. So after mandate lifted some people stay social distancing and wearing masks, while before mandates lifted those who want to socialize still do. Lockdowns kill economy not covid. — Emre (@emre_mayo) March 26, 2021

This. ^

Can’t believe I haven’t seen this update from national media that told us all of Texas was about to die. — The Void (@wegointothevoid) March 26, 2021

We’re totally shocked.

Or not.

***

Related:

‘Humanitarian CRISIS’: Ted Cruz shines a light on Biden’s VERY-REAL border crisis with his live footage from the border (watch)

Just when you thought vegans couldn’t get ANY more annoying : White veganism is the new WHITE SUPREMACY and OMG-LOL (watch)

‘Awww, WASSAMATTA’?! Stacey Abrams’ SERIOUS tweeter-tantrum over Kemp protecting GA elections by signing #SB202 SO very telling