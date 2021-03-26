Three weeks ago, Texas decided top drop their ridiculous mask mandate and open up the state.

And whaddya know?

No huge outbreak.

Looks very similar to the drop in other states.

Maybe even better than certain states that are still partially locked down and forcing their citizens to cover their faces.

What can liberal governments learn from Texas?

Hrm.

Letting adults make their own decisions works and anything otherwise coming from state or federal government is a gross and unAmerican overreach.

Yup.

Two weeks to flatten the curve.

Heh.

This. ^

We’re totally shocked.

Or not.

***

