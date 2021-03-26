We suppose if Biden doesn’t want to be transparent JUST YET about the absolute mess he’s made of the border, senators like Ted Cruz can take it up on themselves to force the issue. This live footage of Cruz literally at the border is something else …

Human traffickers and cartel members taunting Americans because they know Biden won’t do anything to stop them. Nah, he’s far too busy putting Americans out of work and increasing the cost of gas to do anything to protect his citizens and the sovereignty of his country.

Note, we dig both of these videos but there is sort of a ‘Crocodile Hunter’ vibe to them … maybe it’s the vest? YES, WE’RE IMMATURE AND IT’S FRIDAY, CUT US SOME SLACK.

Not exactly a photo op for Ted.

