We suppose if Biden doesn’t want to be transparent JUST YET about the absolute mess he’s made of the border, senators like Ted Cruz can take it up on themselves to force the issue. This live footage of Cruz literally at the border is something else …

Watch.

Live footage from the banks of the Rio Grande.#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/aO4EyANrRQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

He shared two videos:

We encountered human traffickers & cartel members tonight, yelling at us across the Rio Grande and preparing to cross. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/yXl3AyUIPd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

Human traffickers and cartel members taunting Americans because they know Biden won’t do anything to stop them. Nah, he’s far too busy putting Americans out of work and increasing the cost of gas to do anything to protect his citizens and the sovereignty of his country.

Note, we dig both of these videos but there is sort of a ‘Crocodile Hunter’ vibe to them … maybe it’s the vest? YES, WE’RE IMMATURE AND IT’S FRIDAY, CUT US SOME SLACK.

Thank you that someone cares enough to do something about this crises! God bless you and the senators involved. Praying that God will intervene on behalf of our country and expose to those who are blind to the immense human trafficking. — Brenda Garcia Davis (@BrendaGDavis9) March 26, 2021

Apparently lots of folks/trolls love the #BidenAdministration’s open borders policy, the inhumanity and tragedy of human trafficking and drug smugglers. Thanks for shining a light on them, too. — Mary Jo (@MJLovesTx) March 26, 2021

Notice he is not wearing all white and crying for the cameras like AOC. — James (@hammeljames) March 26, 2021

Not exactly a photo op for Ted.

***

