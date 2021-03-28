WTF is Chris Wallace thinking with pushing this misinformation on the Georgia voting bill? Especially when it comes to providing water and or snacks in the line of people waiting to vote? Does he not know this is already the law in other states?! And C’MON PEOPLE, are we really so incapable of caring for ourselves that we can’t be expected to wait in a line now without being given water?

We are living in exceptionally stupid times.

Matt Whitlock called Wallace out (and rightfully so):

On @FoxNewsSunday, Chris Wallace REPEATEDLY misrepresents the Georgia bill saying voters “cannot be given water.”@HolmesJosh smartly pushes back that poll workers can hand out donated water— political/campaign operatives can’t. These rules already exist in many states. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 28, 2021

Thank goodness Josh Holmes corrected Chris.

But from what we’re seeing all over Twitter, the misinformation is already doing damage.

Really disappointing that Wallace pushed this inaccurate information multiple times in this high profile show. Also would be valuable for SOMEBODY to look into how many states already have this. New York has one (with carve outs), Jim Crow Delaware certainly does.. https://t.co/Y806gwsT0a — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 28, 2021

What is Chris’s deal!?

Wait, you know what, don’t answer that.

We don’t really want to know.

Clearly Chris hasn’t read the actual law. pic.twitter.com/5k50JAhVMB — Snow Miser (@Snow_Miser_) March 28, 2021

Clearly, Chris should READ the law before talking about it, as should the multitude of people deliberately misrepresenting it for their own agendas.

Holy Hell.

***

