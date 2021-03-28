Remember: you hear NOTHING about Chris Cuomo’s obvious conflict of interest covering his brother’s COVID policies. He all but helped his brother feed his constituents BS.

Sort of like the BS about how Fredo got special COVID testing treatment from his big brother.

You’d think after that news broke while he was away on vacation this past week that he’d want to address it but noooope.

Remember: you hear NOTHING abt this from electeds on the right. Trump and co admit they fed you bs. Just like Jan 6 and people like mulvaney saying they would still absolutely vote trump. Like hate tv in court saying carlson is not to he taken seriously. It is all #TheBigLie https://t.co/XBZGRoDupd — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 28, 2021

Does he REALLY want to talk about #TheBigLie? Because we have a few big lies we’d like him to answer for.

Welcome back from vacation, Chris. Care to comment on the improper special treatment you received from your brother on covid and the fact that you interviewed him repeatedly without mentioning that scandal and didn't tell your bosses about the conflict of interest? https://t.co/HEv8SNkNHA — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 28, 2021

All of that.

Having a Cuomo lecture me about accountability is like having my dog lecture me about healthy eating. The only difference is that I like my dog. — Matt D (@justmatt101) March 28, 2021

And the dog is smarter and likely smells better.

Speaking of BS – when are you going to aak your brother Andrew ‘let them die’ Cuomo to RESIGN @CNN #CNNSOTU #MTP — Sal (@SundevilSal) March 28, 2021

Not holding our breath for his holding his brother accountable for anything any time soon.

Thanks for the word salad, Fredo. — Ted Dious (@totter777) March 28, 2021

Well, you are somewhat of an expert on lies… — Pete (@PeteInTheNorth) March 28, 2021

He’s made a career of it.

You stood on TV and told people you were quarantined. Having a show doesn't give you the right to be a dick and lie. https://t.co/Oz12WeXnqq pic.twitter.com/fUNi0sjCkm — Homer (@Spoken_Easy) March 28, 2021

It sure doesn’t.

Any word about getting prioritized for COVID tests while elderly were sent to nursing homes without them due to scarcity?

Seems like a story a “news network” ought to cover. https://t.co/d6VBJ8GU0n — Salty Major (Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) March 28, 2021

Right?

A story worth covering.

Which is probably why he’s not talking about it.

Dude. You realize you’re quoting the freaking Daily Beast, right? Dear lord. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 28, 2021

Ok, Fredo. Maybe it’s time to open up about how much you knew about your brother. — Rockets Red Glare (@HankMullaney) March 28, 2021

Any word on the New York Governor — David Hof (@swisstexas) March 28, 2021

Was this tweet supposed to make sense? — workinglate (@Workinglate) March 28, 2021

Heh.

***

