Maybe read the room before patting yourself on the back, Kamala.

Just sayin’.

Checks in pockets. Kids back in school. Americans back at work. Small businesses open. Rent paid. A better night’s sleep. This is the American Rescue Plan. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 27, 2021

Except checks aren’t in as many pockets as they were under Trump, a good portion of American kids are still out of school, unemployment is still high, small businesses are still dying, rent continues to go unpaid … and she says she’s getting a better night’s sleep.

Tacky.

Not to mention gas prices are on the rise, insulin prices have gone through the roof, we’ve bombed the Middle East, AND there are thousands and thousands of kids in cages at the border.

Kamala, if the things you’re doing are actually making things better for your constituents you don’t have to claim they are.

Worrying about the deficit.. — Phil (@navydoc201) March 28, 2021

HA HA HA HA

Hey guys, you get to pay almost $6k dollars for that $1400 check Kamala thinks you should be happy about receiving.

Are you high? — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) March 27, 2021

It’s possible.

Kids aren’t even in school in your home state you douche bag, my God do you have any shame at all? — Carleton (@TrajansMarket) March 28, 2021

Yeah, California is the worst state for kids being back in the classroom … an excellent point.

I haven't gotten my stimulus check yet? I'm still in the same situation that I've been in! — APEX The Seeker (@hiphopPhd35th) March 27, 2021

They gave us a raise then took it back by raising our insurance payment — DThomas (@DThomas95357773) March 27, 2021

Yup.

Lots of folks are still waiting for their money. — Linda Bruce (@LKBinNC) March 27, 2021

Yup again.

I wish I had my check, I’ve been falling further behind every day. — digivudu (@DigiVuDu) March 28, 2021

I still have no check in my pocket !!! SSI and SSDI checks have still not come through 😢😢😢 — HelliG (@Helen_GBK) March 28, 2021

Now if I only could afford health insurance. 😔 — Ima (@Just_saying___) March 28, 2021

Who's rent is 1400??? I wanna move THERE — Terry (@TerrybleTerran) March 28, 2021

30 Million Social Security Recipients like Myself are Still waiting….

With Direct Deposit of Social Security and no Stimulus Payment yet… — DesertTripguy67 (@desertguy67) March 27, 2021

But you know, Kamala is able to get a better night’s sleep now.

