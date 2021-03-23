As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris’ niece Meena tried deleting a tweet where she assumed the race of the Boulder gunman and used that assumption to trash white men and call them violent terrorists and a threat to this country. Lo and behold, when the gunman’s name broke that is when she tried to delete her tweet.

And got caught.

And THEN made this statement about deleting said tweet:

Perhaps she should just stop digging at this point, yeah?

She just reinforced her own racism and bigotry … and she thinks this is a good excuse?

Yeah, no.

They never learn anything because there are never any consequences for them acting like morons on Twitter.

This didn’t go much better than her original tweet.

Right? At least she admitted it.

***

