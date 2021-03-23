As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris’ niece Meena tried deleting a tweet where she assumed the race of the Boulder gunman and used that assumption to trash white men and call them violent terrorists and a threat to this country. Lo and behold, when the gunman’s name broke that is when she tried to delete her tweet.

And got caught.

And THEN made this statement about deleting said tweet:

I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting. I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 23, 2021

Perhaps she should just stop digging at this point, yeah?

She just reinforced her own racism and bigotry … and she thinks this is a good excuse?

Yeah, no.

You deleted a tweet that exposed your inherent bigotry. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) March 23, 2021

The majority of mass shootings (by the legal definition of a mass shooting, i.e. 3+ shot) are not carried out by white men. But why does it even freaking matter? Stop trying to make everything a race issue. This guy being Arab doesn't mean anything either. He's responsible. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 23, 2021

Time to double down because you learned absolutely nothing pic.twitter.com/Q3upja3QV8 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 23, 2021

They never learn anything because there are never any consequences for them acting like morons on Twitter.

Because you’re a racist hack That jumps to conclusion cuz all you see is race Because you’re a racist hack — wombat (@the_wombat_08) March 23, 2021

You made a racist assumption based on your preferred narrative. Stop playing. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 23, 2021

Because you're a bigot who parroted the narrative for clicks rather waiting for actual facts. STFU and get back to your knitting. — You voted for this. (@hellcat_lady) March 23, 2021

You're a horribly racist person. Seek help. — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) March 23, 2021

This didn’t go much better than her original tweet.

You mean you used a stereotype. I thought stereotyping was wrong. — tab² (@Tommytabtab) March 23, 2021

1. They shot him. 2. The majority of mass shootings in the US are not, in fact, carried out by white men. 3. Your bigotry is showing. Might want to tuck that back in. — Ordinary Jer (@BakoJer) March 23, 2021

But did you learn anything? No? That so — Sire Elf the WereSquirrel and Pepe mount (@TheRogue_Elf) March 23, 2021

So you're a racist. Thanks for admitting it. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) March 23, 2021

Right? At least she admitted it.

***

