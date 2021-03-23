You’d think by now the people who want to control guns would have figured out these talking points about when the Constitution was written are about as effective as a pair of teets on a bull, and yet here we are. Forget that the Constitution is timeless, the very concept of this talking point technically negates the First Amendment which makes it look even stupider …

Such a tired and overplayed debate point:

When the 2nd Amendment was written, it took 30+ seconds to load a single bullet. #GunControlNow — Noah Weeks (@TheNoahWeeks) March 23, 2021

They really really really really hate the Second Amendment.

And really really really need to wait before making statements after any sort of shooting, especially now that we know the name of the gunman.

The suggestion that the Founding Fathers assumed that firearms technology would remain stagnant while, in their own lifetimes, there were leaps forward in that and every other aspect of their lives is absurd. — Typhasaurus7 (@typhusaurus) March 23, 2021

But they didn’t know guns would go PEW PEW PEW!

Why an I unsurprised that a kid who graduated college all of 8 months ago doesn't understand that our rights are still valid even if technology changes? — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) March 23, 2021

Freakin’ colleges these days.

When the 1st Amendment was written, the only way for you to transmit this was by horse and rider. #SpeechControlNow! — TNCannuck (@TNCannuck) March 23, 2021

Heh.

When the 1st Amendment was written, Twitter didn't exist. #SpeechControlNow — Mel Awesome, the most awesome Mel to ever awesome (@mel_awesome) March 23, 2021

Please, let’s not give them any ideas.

When the first Amendment was written, you could still be jailed for printing articles that were considered seditious. — It’s the Easter camopapa Who Laughs (@camopapa0410) March 23, 2021

We’re sensing a pattern here.

