Like a broken clock, Shaun King is right maybe twice a day.

It’s difficult to give Talcum X credit for anything BUT his tweet about how the same people who WEPT and SCREECHED about the border conditions for children under Trump and how they have conveniently gone quiet under Biden is fairly spot on.

We’re sure he’ll say something else stupid here soon and we can go back to ignoring his feed but still …

It's wild to see people who were OUTRAGED at the conditions for children at the border under Trump just not care that much anymore under Biden. — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 22, 2021

Ding ding ding.

You can probably guess how this went over with his pals on the Left.

There is a big difference – they are coming on their own vs being ripped out of the arm of a parent. Still, kids in cages, is reprehensible. We should create homes for the ones coming in. With beds, with care givers, not guards, with compassion. — Meg (@3morefortheroad) March 22, 2021

Ripping them out of the arms of parents?

Boy howdy, the media really did a number on some people in this country.

Seriously, the responses to Shaun’s tweet are very very very telling … the same people who were furious with Trump for protecting unaccompanied children from trafficking are happy to make excuses for the dire and quite frankly heart-breaking conditions we are seeing for these same children under Biden.

It’s ok when they do it?

I don’t think that is fair. Trump exacerbated this problem and now Biden has to fix it, but has only been in office for like 60 days and just getting his staff onboard. Gvt doesn’t work that fast. — Just call me L (@laurie_reid) March 22, 2021

IT’S TRUMP’S FAULT.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

If we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Not a fair statement. So, you want him to solve the vaccination issue, solve the COVID releif bill, solve the border crises and every other issue immediately. Second, his administration has acknowledged there are horrible conditions. So, calm down. — Waleed Sonbol (@WillySonbol) March 22, 2021

Not a fair statement.

K.

The conditions are actively improving.

The policy is markedly different, and is no longer rooted in cruelty to encourage white nationalism.

The situation was never going to be solved in 2 months. Prioritize your OUTRAGE. — Asano Sokato (@ASokato) March 22, 2021

ACTIVELY IMPROVING?!

Holy crap.

I don’t think it’s forgotten…the guy has been in off for 60 days. He can’t fix everything in 60 days that someone broke in 4 years. — Mo Burns (@mlbduece) March 22, 2021

And yet the guy managed to make things way worse in 60 days.

I was one of the “outraged.” I am still horrified – but the difference is separation is not policy. We all know the mess Trump made can’t be fixed in 60 days. — Debbie Rosenberg (@debbielovesnate) March 22, 2021

All we can do is shake our heads.

Seriously.

Under Trump, we had one of the most secured, organized borders in decades.

Who said no one cares? Give the guy some time buddy. He did inherit a mess. — Nigel Bodu (@nigel_bodu) March 22, 2021

No, he did not inherit this mess.

Biden MADE this mess.

He inherited a secure border with policies in place that protected Americans AND those at the border.

And they called Trump supporters a cult?

***

Related:

‘About as Jen Rubin as it gets’! Jennifer Rubin lectures 2 Korean American women on how to be better Korean Americans

Dan Crenshaw drops ALL the receipts when MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan trash-talks him after interview on #BidensBorderCrisis

‘Yup, his brain IS broken’: Thread of Aaron Rupar owning HIMSELF over and over again is BRUTAL … and seriously hilarious