Someone please tell Aaron Rupar as a so-called journalist he NEVER wants to become the story.

He should ask Jim Acosta how this has worked out for HIM.

Aaron Rupar owning himself, a thread pic.twitter.com/7F9PzRY2yQ — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021

This is so great.

Big props and thanks to Matt Palumbo who took the time to put this thread together … over time.

It keeps growing and growing.

Maybe Aaron has a condition where he can’t actually comprehend what people are saying when he first hears them so he makes up his own commentary?

NOT IDEAL, AARON.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

Just an unbelievable self own pic.twitter.com/PuypjMkhIR — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021

We remember this one.

Aces.

Yikes!

All we can do is laugh.

Wow.

When your entire narrative is based on destroying one politician it becomes pretty stupid.

And embarrassing.

Clearly.

Hooboy.

Yeah, not a great day for the Left.

Even S.E. Cupp stepped in it with that one.

When you're so dishonest CNN's crappy fact checker calls you out pic.twitter.com/Npdj50TIlz — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021

Wow.

When CNN calls you out?

Never forget that in addition to being very very stupid, Aaron is also a ghoul pic.twitter.com/qX1IheYZmg — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021

Awful.

That one may need more context. Aaron went back and found a tweet from the congressman-elect arguing against lockdowns after he died to then dunk on him — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021

Double awful.

Always cool when your hearing comes back after facing potential legal consequences for your lies pic.twitter.com/22coggfB3j — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 17, 2021

Greg worked him over.

Seriously.

We miss Greg.

It just keeps going and going.

OOOOOMG.

Dude.

In the future, everyone will be misquoted by Aaron Rupar for fifteen minutes pic.twitter.com/GBz2jUx0TA — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 19, 2021

You know you’ve REALLY made it when Aaron is misquoting you.

Posted without comment https://t.co/jqv3J0gZoe — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 21, 2021

And without tweet, he deleted it.

we had a good run boys https://t.co/xSnbFPx3B5 — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 22, 2021

Awwww, someone has a sad.

See, the thread keeps GROWING.

Stay tuned.

***

